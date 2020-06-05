When we shared the news about Tesla’s website account page refresh last month, the new ‘Add Driver’ feature was limited to just 1 additional person.

Once people understood how powerful the feature was, Tesla owners started imagining possible use cases for the option. With the capacity to add more drivers, you could better facilitate group usage scenarios.

Thankfully Tesla has listened to feedback and now increased the limit of drivers you can add permission for, from 1 to 5.

Imagine you do a house swap with another family and lets assume they have multiple adults in the family. You could now issue each adult with individual permission to access the car in the garage. Then when the house swap was over, revoke the access.

You could also leverage the multi-user access in some small businesses, where having the ability to revoke access to the car if an employee resigned, would be incredibly fast and easy.

There’s also some random use cases like if you found yourself stuck in a meeting and your car needed to be moved to avoid a fine, or to be moved to connect to a charger. You could simply IM a colleague, give them access and ask them to move your car.

To do this, Tesla owners simply log into their Tesla Account page on the web, then click Manage and the option to add up to 5 digital keys for additional drivers is available.

Just specify their name and Email address and they get an email to setup their Tesla account. Signing into the Tesla mobile app with this account, will then give them access to the car.

It is important to remember this is full access to the vehicle, that means seeing the location of the vehicle, the ability to turn on track mode (if the vehicle supports it) and open the glovebox. Basically you want to have some level of trust in the person you’re adding, not a complete stranger.