Tesla Robotaxi invites are going out to consumers, we’ve got the details

Tesla is finally launching its long-anticipated Robotaxi service and it looks like we’re getting it in June as promised.

This afternoon a number of email invites went out inviting the first consumers to Early Access of Tesla Robotaxi. So far the initial rollout of “Early Access” emails look to have gone to some familiar names in the Tesla community, many who were pay of the original FSD Beta program back in October 2020.

These invites, while they specifically confirm the date, seem to put to bed any concern that Tesla was going to delay the launch to satisfy a group of Texas lawmakers.

For those lucky enough to receive an invitation, Tesla has outlined a clear set of rules for using the service. These parameters provide the first real glimpse into how the company plans to operate its driverless fleet.

Invitation-Only Access

Participation is strictly for the invitee, who must download the Robotaxi App to hail a ride. This ensures a controlled environment as Tesla fine-tunes the user experience during this early phase.

Defined Operational Area

Rides can be requested to and from any location within a specific geofenced area of Austin, with the notable exclusion of airports. A detailed map of the service zone is available directly within the app.

Service Hours

The Robotaxis will be available from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight), seven days a week. Tesla does note, however, that these hours are subject to change and that service may be limited during inclement weather.

Safety Rider

If you had hopes of getting roudy in there, think again, the early access riders will have a member of Tesla staff along for the ride to keep an eye on things. Clearly Tesla are playing things very cautiously.

Robotaxi App

It is interesitng to see Tesla talk about a Robotaxi App to hail a Robotaxi ride, rather than what we expected, a simple update to the Tesla App. I expect that like the safety rider, this is also temporary.

Terms and Conditions

Before the first ride, users must agree to a comprehensive set of documents, including the Terms of Service, Rider Rules, a specific Robotaxi Rider Privacy Notice, and the company’s Service Animal Policy. A valid credit or debit card must also be on file for billing.

Feedback is Key

As part of the early access program, riders are expected to provide a star rating and detailed feedback after each trip. This data will be crucial for Tesla as it refines the system for a wider public rollout.

Sharing is Encouraged

Unlike some exclusive tech trials, Tesla is openly allowing participants to capture and share photos and videos of their Robotaxi experience. This suggests confidence in the system and a desire to build public excitement.

Paid or not?

The origina June launch timeline for FSD Unsupervised was spoken about as the first paid robotaxi rides. While the invites don’t spell out any costs, the fine print does suggest the robotaxi revenue stream will start this month.

June 22nd confirmed

While not found in the text of the robotaxi invite, the targeted June 22nd launch date is confirmed in the terms and conditions text shared by Sawyer Merritt. Tesla previously indicated they plan on offering the first driverless home delivery by the end of June (possibly June 28th).

“All charges for (robotaxi) rides are shown in the Robotaxi app in U.S. dollars, and may include applicable tolls, airport fees, regulatory charges, and similar costs in connection with the ride.” Sawyer Merritt

For now, all eyes are on Texas to see how Tesla’s vision of a driverless future performs in the real world. The success of this limited launch will undoubtedly shape the timeline for when we might see this technology arrive Down Under.

