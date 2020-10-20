Tesla Store launches in Australia, this could get expensive

Tesla has launched its official online store for vehicle accessories and apparel in Australia. Known as the Tesla Shop, this had previously been restricted to a small set of countries, namely America.

While it was possible to order Tesla accessories from service centers, it is now possible to order online and have them delivered to your home.

Shipping is free, even on products like Tesla hats that cost A$40.00.

There are 5 product categories including Charging, Vehicle Accessories, Parts, Apparel and Lifestyle.

In terms of products, there’s a decent list of vehicle accessories for each of the available models in Australia – the Model S, Model X and Model 3. Fairly shortly after purchasing a vehicle, you’ll start to look to customise it, make it your own.

Accessories like all-weather floormats or chains for your tyres during winter are very practical options, but there some other interesting items.

The A$55 Cable Organiser might be a stretch for most, but I wouldn’t mind grabbing a Tesla hat. For those looking to treat their kids this year, Radio Flyer’s Tesla Model S for kids is available for A$920.

While the online store is unlikely to general significant revenue for the company, what it does do is help those future Tesla owners feel like they’re part of the family. I expect the apparel to be a big success in Australia.

What’s missing is the Track Package that includes better wheels, brakes etc. I also don’t see any items like carbon fibre lips for those who purchased lower tier Tesla’s but want the sportier look.

When buying a product, the website strangely doesn’t leverage your existing credit card details saved in your account. Tesla also doesn’t support PayPal which would be a welcome addition.

There’s no sign of the Store showing up in the app, but that would probably make it even more tempting to spend more money with Tesla.

Finally I’d love to see the Tesla Store be offered inside the vehicle as well. Let us know in the comments what you plan on buying now the Tesla Store has finally arrived in Australia.

Update

During my attempt to purchase, I receive the following error, which suggests they may not be quite finished in the deployment. We have seen this before with Tesla, launching updates on the site during the evening, ahead of an official launch the following day.

There was an issue with your payment. Please verify your entry and try again.

Check out the Aussie store at https://shop.tesla.com/en_au