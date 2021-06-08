Tesla V3 Supercharging is now available in Australia, 3-bays of 250kW in Devonport, TAS

Tesla has announced the official opening of their first V3 Supercharger station in Australia which is located in Devonport, Tasmania. The 3-bay site, is located at 11A Esplanade, East Devonport, TAS, Australia, 7310 and from photos on Plugshare, we can see it’s already being used.

Until now, Devonport’s fastest charging options were 2x 50kW chargers by Chargefox, located in multi-story car parks.

The latest generation of Supercharging was announced way back on March 6th, 2019 and while it has been rolling out internationally, Aussie Model 3 owners have had to wait till now to see the higher charge rates afforded by V3.

With the ability to charge at up to up to 250kW, the new chargers offer only the CCS2 connectors, with a thinner, liquid cooled cable, delivering smoother power delivery to add as much as 275 km of charge in 15 minutes.

V3 Superchargers are designed in such a way that their power is not shared with the adjacent stalls. This means if you have another Tesla owner pull up to charge next to you, your charging rate is maintained.

While the 250kW rate is still less than Australia’s fastest charging rates of 350kW found at 3rd party chargers from ABB and Tritium, those are really designed to future-proof the charging infrastructure for years to come. There remains no electric vehicle on the road today (in Australia) that can leverage charging that that ultra-fast rate.

The standard V2 Superchargers found in Australia regularly offer 120kW of charging, so the step up to V3 will reduce the time required to stop and recharge. This also means that more vehicles per day can leverage the chargers, however the decision to only use CCS2, does mean Model X and Model S owners are out of luck, unless they’ve paid for a CCS2 retrofit, or use adapters.

While Tasmania kicks off the V3 Supercharger rollout in Australia, there have also been a number of Tesla owners sharing photos of sites with V3 chargers in Victoria and Queensland that look to be online shortly.

Tesla says they will continue to open new locations with V3 Supercharging across Australia in 2021. If we look at the planned locations on Tesla’s map, we see Warrnambool, Frankston, Melbourne East, Traralgon, Bairnsdale, Holbrook, Wollongong, Sydney Central, Newcastle, Armidale, Tenterfield, Brisbane South, Brisbane West, Bunderberg, Rockhampton, Williams, Perth, Perth North and Hobart are all on the to-do list.

Not all of those sites will be V3 Superchargers, but its clear Tesla are committed to expanding the network through 2021/2022. If you’re a Tesla owner in Tasmania and try out the V3 Supercharging, please let us know your experience in the comments.