Time flies when you’re having fun, or storing energy. Can you believe it’s been a year already since Tesla’s big battery went into production? The time has flown, but during the year the impact the battery has made is substantial.

Neoen, one of the fastest growing leading independent producer of exclusively renewable energy worldwide, has revealed that its Hornsdale Power Reserve (HPR) has exceeded all performance and market expectations after just one year in operation, according to a new independent report.



Located near Jamestown, South Australia, HPR, the world’s largest lithium-ion battery energy storage system at the time of construction, is owned and operated by Neoen, and supplied by Tesla. Built to stabilise the SA electricity grid and facilitate the integration of renewable energy in the state, it also helps avoid blackout events.

The HPR has responded thousands of times to frequency outside the normal operating band. Around one hundred of those events were serious, including the trip of a large coal plant and a critical event in which two transmission lines were lost. South Australia, although cut off from the grid, didn’t lose power as HPR provided frequency support to steady the grid.

The fully operational site has a discharge capacity of 100 MW and energy storage capacity of 129 MWh and shares the same 275 kV network connection point as the 317 MW Hornsdale windfarm.

The key findings from the report are that the Hornsdale Power Reserve:

The success of Neoen’s Hornsdale Power Reserve has strengthened the commercial case for new battery projects in Australia. It enables their deployment to support the ongoing energy transition and will continue to prove the value of similar investments.

Hornsdale Power Reserve is an example of the projects that will underpin a modern energy system in Australia and Neoen is excited to continue leading this sector.

