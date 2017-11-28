The 2017 Christmas gift guide – tech gifts for your loved ones

2017 Christmas gift ideas
There's only 4 weekends left (at the time of writing) and this year, we've compiled a list of Christmas gift ideas, broken down by typical price points, that'll let you easily choose the right technology gift for friends, family and associates for this Christmas. As technology continues to proliferate through every aspect of our lives, there's a wide variety of product categories to choose from.
It's worthwhile taking a second to remember that these gifts could be a present you buy for yourself this Christmas. Also a word of caution, some products will attract additional costs for delivery.
If you come across great specials in the lead up to Christmas 2017, leave a comment and we'll update the post to include them.
Gifts under $20
Colour Changing Light Bulb Diffuser
- Releases a fine vaporised mist
- Use with your favourite essential oils (not included)
- Colour changing light
- Capacity: 400mL
- Operating time: Up to 3 hours
32GB USB OTG Flash Drive
- Transfer data to and from your Android smartphone or tablet with On The Go (OTG)
-
Maximum Sequential Read Rate - 20 MB/s, Maximum Sequential Write Rate12 MB/s
Speed racing RC Car
- Suitable for ages: 4+ years
- High-speed motor, full function steering, fully independent suspension and hobby-style body
- 1:16 scale and 27MHz
- Requires 6 x 1.5V AA batteries (not included)
- For indoor and outdoor use
Netflix Gift Voucher
Instantly watch unlimited movies and TV shows from your smart TV, game console, streaming player, phone or tablet. You can also watch instantly on your computer!
You can watch instantly from any Internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app, such as a smart TV, game console, streaming player, phone or tablet.
Netflix have thousands of movies and TV shows available to watch instantly on any device that streams Netflix. There are never any commercials no matter how much you watch, and you can pause, rewind, fast forward or re-watch as often as you like. It's really that easy!
Gifts between $20 and $50
20000mAh Powerbank
This backup battery offers a ridiculously massive 20,000mAh to recharge your smartphone, tablet or even camera. This provides piece of mind that you'll have power when travelling. It features LED indicators lights, a micro and 2 USB charging ports, quick charge functionality and a weatherproof design.
Features:
- Sense 6 LED Powerbank | PH80-465 (white)
- Massive 20000 mAh capacity
- Micro USB input: 1 port (5V / 2.1A)
- Micro USB output: 2 ports (one high speed charging) (5V / 2.1A & 5V / 1A)
- Over charge, over current, short circuit & heat protection
- Weight: 457g
- Dimensions (approx, cm.): 16 x 8 x 2.2 (L x W x D)
Qi Magic+ Wireless Charging Pad
- MiLi tech accessories (White)
- Model: Qi Magic+ Wireless Charging Pad
- Compatibility: Compatible with Qi capable mobile devices: iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X; Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, Note 5, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge.
- Voltage: 5V , Power output: 12W
- 1 x Micro USB 2.0 input, 1 x USB 2.0 ouput
- Dimensions (approx, cm.): 9.4 x 9.4 x 1.6 (L x W x H)
Twinkling Stars Skirt
- Over 250 tiny LEDs to make you sparkle
- Battery pack tucks away inside waist
- A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive!
Gifts between $50 and $100
Tile Pro Series - Tile Style
- With up to 200ft maximum range, the Tile Style Bluetooth Tracker provides a wider coverage for tracking your essentials.
- Using the Bluetooth tracker's Tile app, you can ring for the tile to easily find your essentials and check for its last known location on the map. When rung, it produces a 98dB melody.
- The Style Bluetooth tracker has an IP68 rating, making it waterproof up to 1.5m deep for around 60 minutes.
- Sleek and stylish, the Bluetooth Tracker has a sophisticated and contemporary design.
Foxtel Now box
If you've got a friend who has great internet and want Foxtel, adding this streaming box to their setup will allow them to stream Foxtel live as well as catchup with on-demand TV shows and movies. Gone are the days of needing a clumsy satellite installation on your roof, and with Foxtel Now, you can go month-to-month. Features:
- Foxtel Now box ($99 RRP)
- Foxtel Now remote
- HDMI cable
- Ethernet / WiFi
Gifts between $100 and $300
Ride-On Car
- Brand: ROVO KIDS
- Colour: White
- Motor: 25W Motor (high/low modes), 3-5km/h speed, forward and reverse gears
- Battery: 6V 4.5Ah (x2), DC12V 1000mA, 8-10hrs (full charge), Range: 1-2hrs (full charge)
- Suitable Age: 1+
- Max User: 30kg, 90cm
Sphero SPRK+ Edition
- The upgraded SPRK+ features Bluetooth SMART, a strong scratch resistant UV coating and the Lightning Lab App has been improved over 150+ integrated activities.
- Program your Sphero to complete your exact command thanks to the unique OVAL code language
- Reach speeds as high as 7kmph
- Control Sphero from your phone via Bluetooth, at a range of up to 30 metres
- Experience over an hour of play on a full charge thanks to an intuitive charging system
Mini 3D Printer
Get into the 3d printing game, but feel overwhelmed by the size of the 3d Printers out there, then the TL4076 Mini 3d printer is for you. Using the tried and tested Marlin firmware, the Mini 3d printer supports SD card and computer-based printing.
• 90mm x 90mm x 90mm print area
• Supports 1.75mm filament
• Non-heated bed suitable for printing with PLA
• Comprehensive tool kit and spares
• Sample filament
• 300(H) x 360(W) x 280(D) mm
Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones
Whether it is a heart-pumping cross fit session, a sweat-fest in the great outdoors or even yoga practice, no workout is complete without a playlist that gets you moving.
Sweat and water-resistant; powerful acoustics that stream seamlessly through Bluetooth, and a special sport-version of StayHear+ silicone tips for that extra comfort and stay-in security, Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones are designed to help you stay on track and smash your fitness goals.
- Built-in heart rate monitor measured through the ear!
Gifts between $300 and $500
Kindle Oasis
- 7-inch, high resolution, 300 ppi display IPX8-certified waterproof
- Weighs 194g and is only 3.4mm at its thinnest point, page turn buttons
- All new accessibility options, such as new font sizes and built-in ambient light sensors
Netatmo Presence
- The Netatmo Presence Security Camera uses Smart-Sight technology to analyse and report what’s happening around your home or business.
- This surveillance camera records in full HD for clear and comprehensive video playback.
- Weatherproof to an IP66 standard, the Presence Security Camera is able to withstand the rigours of outdoor surveillance.
- Easy to set up, the Netatmo Security Camera installs just like an outdoor light.
- With its floodlight and infrared night vision, this security cam captures uncompromised image quality even in low lighting conditions.
Logitech Harmony Elite Remote
- Harmony Elite remote (with rechargeable battery)
- Harmony Hub
- 2 IR mini-blasters
- Charging station
- USB cable
- 2 AC adapters
Gifts between $500 and $1,000
PlayStation VR
Powered by PlayStation 4, Australia’s number one selling home console, PlayStation VR is a virtual reality system that takes console gaming to the next level. You’ll be at the centre of the game and living every detail of extraordinary new worlds with the immersive VR headset.
Xbox One X
- HDD Storage - 1TB
- Optical Drive - Blu-ray Reader
- 4K Ultra HD Disc Compatible - True
Panasonic LUMIX DC-TZ90
- 30x / 60x Optical Zoom / Intelligent Zoom
- 4K Video / 4K Photo / Post Focus
- 4K Selfie - 180-degree Tiltable Monitor
Hisense 50N7 50" ULED HDR Smart LED LCD TV
- 50" ULED HDR TV with Netflix, Stan & Freeview Plus
- HDR Plus Wide Colour Gamut
- Sound By DBX-TV
- VIDAA U by Hisense
Gifts over $1,000
iRobot Roomba 980
- iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization, navigates multiple rooms
- Automatically recharges and resumes until the job is done
- Won't fall down stairs
DJI Phantom 4 Camera Drone
- Automatic obstacle avoidance
- Fly with a tap
- Track subjects without a tracking device
- 4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video
- 12 megapixel, Adobe DNG RAW photos
Thermomix and the Cook-Key
Browse, Sync, Cook with the new Thermomix and the new Cook-Key. Thermomix combines 12 appliances in one compact unit and now features a Wi-Fi connects Thermomix users to a global library of more than 26,000 recipes from 13 countries.