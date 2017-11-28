The 2017 Christmas gift guide – tech gifts for your loved ones

2017 Christmas gift ideas

There's only 4 weekends left (at the time of writing) and this year, we've compiled a list of Christmas gift ideas, broken down by typical price points, that'll let you easily choose the right technology gift for friends, family and associates for this Christmas. As technology continues to proliferate through every aspect of our lives, there's a wide variety of product categories to choose from.

It's worthwhile taking a second to remember that these gifts could be a present you buy for yourself this Christmas. Also a word of caution, some products will attract additional costs for delivery.

If you come across great specials in the lead up to Christmas 2017, leave a comment and we'll update the post to include them.

Gifts under $20

Colour Changing Light Bulb Diffuser

Breathe new life into your home with this bright idea from Urbanworx. It emits a vaporised mist to freshen up your bedroom, living room or office with the scent of your favourite essential oils, while the colour changing light bounces off the decorative pebbles to lend additional wow factor.
  • Releases a fine vaporised mist
  • Use with your favourite essential oils (not included)
  • Colour changing light
  • Capacity: 400mL
  • Operating time: Up to 3 hours
Price: $19.99

32GB USB OTG Flash Drive

The Kogan 32GB OTG USB Flash Drive gives you a smarter way to get the most from your Smartphone. With 32GB of extra storage space at your disposal, you can easily store and transfer large volumes of data between your Android device and computer. Note: Works on Android devices with OTG function enabled.
  • Transfer data to and from your Android smartphone or tablet with On The Go (OTG)
  • Maximum Sequential Read Rate - 20 MB/s, Maximum Sequential Write Rate12 MB/s
Price: $15

Speed racing RC Car

Easy and fun to ride! Your child will love to take this car for a spin in the backyard or on the road.
  • Suitable for ages: 4+ years
  • High-speed motor, full function steering, fully independent suspension and hobby-style body
  • 1:16 scale and 27MHz
  • Requires 6 x 1.5V AA batteries (not included)
  • For indoor and outdoor use
Price: $15.00

Netflix Gift Voucher

Instantly watch unlimited movies and TV shows from your smart TV, game console, streaming player, phone or tablet. You can also watch instantly on your computer!

You can watch instantly from any Internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app, such as a smart TV, game console, streaming player, phone or tablet.

Netflix have thousands of movies and TV shows available to watch instantly on any device that streams Netflix. There are never any commercials no matter how much you watch, and you can pause, rewind, fast forward or re-watch as often as you like. It's really that easy!

Price: $20.00

Gifts between $20 and $50

20000mAh Powerbank

This backup battery offers a ridiculously massive 20,000mAh to recharge your smartphone, tablet or even camera. This provides piece of mind that you'll have power when travelling. It features LED indicators lights, a micro and 2 USB charging ports, quick charge functionality and a weatherproof design. 

Features:

  • Sense 6 LED Powerbank | PH80-465 (white)
  • Massive 20000 mAh capacity
  • Micro USB input: 1 port (5V / 2.1A)
  • Micro USB output: 2 ports (one high speed charging) (5V / 2.1A & 5V / 1A)
  • Over charge, over current, short circuit & heat protection
  • Weight: 457g
  • Dimensions (approx, cm.): 16 x 8 x 2.2 (L x W x D)

Price: $39.99

Qi Magic+ Wireless Charging Pad

Modern devices use wireless charging and this affordable option would be right at home on a bedside table, ready to refresh your devices at the end of the day.  The latest range of iPhones (8,8 Plus and X) have joined Samsung's premium range in having Qi charging capabilities, Features:
  • MiLi tech accessories (White)
  • Model: Qi Magic+ Wireless Charging Pad
  • Compatibility: Compatible with Qi capable mobile devices: iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X; Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, Note 5, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge.
  • Voltage: 5V , Power output: 12W
  • 1 x Micro USB 2.0 input, 1 x USB 2.0  ouput
  • Dimensions (approx, cm.): 9.4 x 9.4 x 1.6 (L x W x H)
Price: A49.95

Twinkling Stars Skirt

Equipped with over 250 tiny LEDs, this midi-length skirt flatters many body types. You can set the lights to off (or wear it without the battery pack), and you'll have a stellar ombre skirt featuring an actual star chart sure to spark conversation. But the real magic happens when you set the lights to On or Twinkle. Over 45 feet of LED wire lights sparkle inside the layers, looking like little fairy lights shining through the fabric.
  • Over 250 tiny LEDs to make you sparkle
  • Battery pack tucks away inside waist
  • A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive!
Price: US$44.99   

Gifts between $50 and $100

Tile Pro Series - Tile Style

Waterproof and durable, the Tile Pro Series features notable hardware upgrades including twice the Bluetooth range (now up to 200 feet) and double the loudness of its predecessors, Tile Mate and Tile Slim.
  • With up to 200ft maximum range, the Tile Style Bluetooth Tracker provides a wider coverage for tracking your essentials.
  • Using the Bluetooth tracker's Tile app, you can ring for the tile to easily find your essentials and check for its last known location on the map. When rung, it produces a 98dB melody.
  • The Style Bluetooth tracker has an IP68 rating, making it waterproof up to 1.5m deep for around 60 minutes.
  • Sleek and stylish, the Bluetooth Tracker has a sophisticated and contemporary design.
Price: Tile Sport / Tile Style - $49 

Foxtel Now box

If you've got a friend who has great internet and want Foxtel, adding this streaming box to their setup will allow them to stream Foxtel live as well as catchup with on-demand TV shows and movies. Gone are the days of needing a clumsy satellite installation on your roof, and with Foxtel Now, you can go month-to-month. Features:

  • Foxtel Now box ($99 RRP)
  • Foxtel Now remote
  • HDMI cable
  • Ethernet / WiFi
Price: $99.00 (inc 2 free months*

Gifts between $100 and $300

Ride-On Car

Modelled on the Range Rover Sport, imagine the look on your child’s face as they put pedal to the metal in the coolest toy on the block!
  • Brand: ROVO KIDS
  • Colour: White
  • Motor: 25W Motor (high/low modes), 3-5km/h speed, forward and reverse gears
  • Battery: 6V 4.5Ah (x2), DC12V 1000mA, 8-10hrs (full charge), Range: 1-2hrs (full charge)
  • Suitable Age: 1+
  • Max User: 30kg, 90cm
Price: A$189 (free shipping)

Sphero SPRK+ Edition

Learn, play and explore with the smart, sophisticated Sphero – the world’s first app-enabled robotic ball. With on-board LEDs it'll certainly draw the attention of your cat.  Features:
  • The upgraded SPRK+ features Bluetooth SMART, a strong scratch resistant UV coating and the Lightning Lab App has been improved over 150+ integrated activities.
  • Program your Sphero to complete your exact command thanks to the unique OVAL code language
  • Reach speeds as high as 7kmph
  • Control Sphero from your phone via Bluetooth, at a range of up to 30 metres
  • Experience over an hour of play on a full charge thanks to an intuitive charging system
Price: $139.00

Mini 3D Printer

Get into the 3d printing game, but feel overwhelmed by the size of the 3d Printers out there, then the TL4076 Mini 3d printer is for you. Using the tried and tested Marlin firmware, the Mini 3d printer supports SD card and computer-based printing.

•  90mm x 90mm x 90mm print area

•  Supports 1.75mm filament

•  Non-heated bed suitable for printing with PLA

•  Comprehensive tool kit and spares

•  Sample filament

•  300(H) x 360(W) x 280(D) mm

A$299.00 at Jaycar

Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones

Whether it is a heart-pumping cross fit session, a sweat-fest in the great outdoors or even yoga practice, no workout is complete without a playlist that gets you moving. 

Sweat and water-resistant; powerful acoustics that stream seamlessly through Bluetooth, and a special sport-version of StayHear+ silicone tips for that extra comfort and stay-in security, Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones are designed to help you stay on track and smash your fitness goals.

  • Built-in heart rate monitor measured through the ear!

Price: $299.00

Gifts between $300 and $500

Kindle Oasis

The new Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, so you can take it to the bath, hot tub, pool or beach and not have to worry. A new 7" screen, the Kindle Oasis also sports a thin, ergonomic design, perfectly resting in your hand like a book.
  • 7-inch, high resolution, 300 ppi display IPX8-certified waterproof
  • Weighs 194g and is only 3.4mm at its thinnest point, page turn buttons
  • All new accessibility options, such as new font sizes and built-in ambient light sensors
Price: $389 for 8GB WiFi model

Netatmo Presence

Presence is an outdoor security camera that detects and reports on people, cars, and animals. Keep your surroundings monitored against thieves and trespassers with the Netatmo Presence Security Camera. Featuring a sleek and sophisticated design, this security camera guards your premises while blending effortlessly into any exterior.
  • The Netatmo Presence Security Camera uses Smart-Sight technology to analyse and report what’s happening around your home or business.
  • This surveillance camera records in full HD for clear and comprehensive video playback.
  • Weatherproof to an IP66 standard, the Presence Security Camera is able to withstand the rigours of outdoor surveillance.
  • Easy to set up, the Netatmo Security Camera installs just like an outdoor light.
  • With its floodlight and infrared night vision, this security cam captures uncompromised image quality even in low lighting conditions.
Price: $499.99

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote

Harmony Elite works with over 270,000 entertainment and smart home devices so you can enjoy single-touch control with your favorite brands, right out of the box. From TV and cable boxes to disc players and gaming consoles to AV receivers and streaming media players—plus smart lights, locks, thermostats, and more—Harmony Elite proudly works with just about everything. “Ok Google, ask Harmony to turn on Netflix”, non-stop Christmas movie relay has never been easier.
  • Harmony Elite remote (with rechargeable battery)
  • Harmony Hub
  • 2 IR mini-blasters
  • Charging station
  • USB cable
  • 2 AC adapters
Price: $449.95  

Gifts between $500 and $1,000

PlayStation VR

Powered by PlayStation 4, Australia’s number one selling home console, PlayStation VR is a virtual reality system that takes console gaming to the next level. You’ll be at the centre of the game and living every detail of extraordinary new worlds with the immersive VR headset.

A$529.00 - JB Hi-Fi

Xbox One X

For serious gamers hungry for the world’s most console, the Xbox One X delivers 40% more power than any other console for a truly immersive 4K gaming experience.
  • HDD Storage - 1TB
  • Optical Drive - Blu-ray Reader
  • 4K Ultra HD Disc Compatible - True
Price: $649.00 

Panasonic LUMIX DC-TZ90

This pocket-sized LUMIX TZ90 is perfect for holiday getaways. Its powerful 30x zoom lens has a 20 megapixel sensor for crystal-clear image and video quality. The 4K Pre-burst mode captures those fleeting travel moments and selfie-enthusiasts will love the 180degree tiltable monitor.
  • 30x / 60x Optical Zoom / Intelligent Zoom
  • 4K Video / 4K Photo / Post Focus
  • 4K Selfie - 180-degree Tiltable Monitor
Price: $599.00

Hisense 50N7 50" ULED HDR Smart LED LCD TV

Hisense’s ULED TVs represent some of the best value for money on the market. This 4K HDR TV has all the smart TV apps you need, along with the quality to show off content at its best quality. 4K Ultra HD resolution,  HDR processing and Local Dimming are standard in the ULED TV  premium range.
  • 50" ULED HDR TV with Netflix, Stan & Freeview Plus
  • HDR Plus Wide Colour Gamut
  • Sound By DBX-TV
  • VIDAA U by Hisense
Price: $998.00

Gifts over $1,000

iRobot Roomba 980

Roomba 980 gives you cleaner floors, throughout your entire home, all at the push of a button. Roomba 980 seamlessly navigates an entire level of your home, keeping track of its location and recharging as needed until the job is done.
  • iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization, navigates multiple rooms
  • Automatically recharges and resumes until the job is done
  • Won't fall down stairs
Price: A$1,499.00

DJI Phantom 4 Camera Drone

The DJI Phantom 4 is the smartest flying camera drone from DJI, allowing you to capture superb aerial images on your iPhone or iPad. Not only does it fly intelligently with a tap and automatically create seamless tracking shots, it can autonomously avoid obstacles and do much more.
  • Automatic obstacle avoidance
  • Fly with a tap 
  • Track subjects without a tracking device
  •  4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video
  • 12 megapixel, Adobe DNG RAW photos
Price: $1,229.00

Thermomix and the Cook-Key

Browse, Sync, Cook with the new Thermomix and the new Cook-Key. Thermomix combines 12 appliances in one compact unit and now features a Wi-Fi connects Thermomix users to a global library of more than 26,000 recipes from 13 countries.

Price: A$2,089.

Posted by Jason Cartwright - Nov 28, 2017

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.