The footage coming off the DJI Avata drone is phenomenal

The footage coming off the DJI Avata drone is stunning. DJI recently released their second FPV drone and after spending time with it over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been seriously impressed with the video quality of the drone.

This morning I had a chance to drive to a great little country town in regional Victoria, Yackandandah which is the location of a new Chargefox charger. While I found the charger wasn’t yet active, I did manage to find an amazing little creekbed and walking track to fly the Avata.

The DJI Avata is really unique offering, with a premium price tag, it delivers a premium video experience both from the video transmitted from the drone to the Goggles, and the quality of video recorded to the on-board SD card.

Many enthusiast FPV drones are cheaper but lack the intelligence of the Avata, the battery life, the robust chassis and the video quality on offer here. When flying through complex environments, having low latency and high-quality video transmitted between the drone’s camera and your goggles is critical and something they do exceptionally well.

The Avata is seriously easy to fly with the motion controller, making it possible for many more people to experience and enjoy flying drones and particularly flying in first-person view, allowing you to feel what it’s like to fly. Of course for more advanced pilots, you can pair it with the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2, kick it into manual mode and take full advantage of its flying capabilities.

What I really enjoy is the 3D nature of flying and this drone really makes you seek out places that have not just visually interesting scenes, but ones you can exploit the vertical axis.

Here’s a quick video of what I captured with the drone this morning, such a beautiful location with the sun beaming through the trees on a September Saturday morning and to capture that experience in 4K at 60 fps is something I’ll be able to look back on for years to come and smile.

The DJI Avata is available now and is available in the following combinations and prices.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo – AUD $1,989

DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo – AUD $1,629

DJI Avata (No RC) – AUD $799

More information at DJI.