The iPhone Xs Max will cost an insane A$2,369 in Australia

Posted by on September 13, 2018
Image credit: Mark Gurman (@markgurman)

Ok phones are amazing devices, but spending the price of used car on any phone, regardless of it’s abilities is a pretty crazy concept. 

Apple’s largest iPhone in both size and storage, the iPhone XsMax with the new larger 512GB storage is going to cost you a whopping A$2,396. That’s ridiculous. 

It’s important to remember that’s just the start of your problems if you’re an iCloud user.. I think you’re really up for local backups (hope you have a large HDD in your PC). 

