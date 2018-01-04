The last HSV Commodore (GTSR W1) rolled off the production line today

While last year Holden fans shed a tear when Australian manufacturing ended, the truth is, Commodore’s (of a special variety) were still being made in Australia. Holden’s performance division, HSV were still making cars and today, the very last of the amazing Commodore GTSR W1’s rolled off the assembly line. This was number 275/275, the last to ever be made.

The Clayton, Victoria plant was home to HSV for more than 30 years and over that time, the workers pumped out an impressive 90,114 vehicles.

HSV Managing Director, Tim Jackson said,

“For all at HSV, this is a time for great reflection on what the company has been able to achieve to date. Any success we’ve enjoyed has been directly attributable to our passionate staff, our dedicated dealer-body and of course our loyal fans who have helped build this brand through its 30-year journey”.

While the GTSR W1 had an RRP of A$170,000, the power available for the price, along with the limited supply, meant that prices were always going to go north. Right now, there are W1’s for sale for a staggering A$300,000. This was Holden’s most powerful Commodore ever, featuring a massive 6.2L LS9 engine from the Corvette ZR1, it was good for 474kW and launched with a massive 815Nm of torque. Its sad to know that there’ll never be another W1, so what now for motorsport junkies looking for a fix? Well, Holden (or parent GM) have announced they’re bringing the Chevrolet Camaro down under.

HSV recently moved into a new, more modern facility in Clayton South, where production of the Colorado SportsCat, and conversion of both the Chevrolet Silverado and Camaro, will take place.

Now for a look back at the stats accomplished by the employees at HSV.

Key Model Production Volumes

VL Group A SS: 750

750 VL SV88: 150

150 VN SV3800: 491

491 VN SV89: 200

200 VN SV5000: 359

359 VN ClubSport: 410

410 VG Maloo: 132

132 VP GTS: 130

130 VS GTSR: 85

85 GTS Coupe: 423

423 Coupe 4: 132

132 W427: 137

137 25th Anniversary GTS: 140

140 GTS Maloo: 255

255 GTSR (MY17 sedan): 1270’nbsp;’nbsp; ’nbsp;’nbsp;’nbsp; ’nbsp;

1270’nbsp;’nbsp; ’nbsp;’nbsp;’nbsp; ’nbsp; GTSR Maloo: 606

606 GTSR W1: 298 (Aust. ’amp; NZ)

Key Production Milestones

5,000th vehicle built (June 1991)

vehicle built (June 1991) 20,000th vehicle built (April 1997)

vehicle built (April 1997) 50,000th vehicle built (July 2006)

vehicle built (July 2006) 75,000th vehicle built (February 2013)

vehicle built (February 2013) 90,000th vehicle built (December 2017)

Congrats all, you amazing efforts will probably only be recognised in the decades to come.