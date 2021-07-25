The Marsback Zephyr is the Gaming Mouse for hot gamers

Personally, I’ve never had sweaty palms when gaming, but apparently some people do. The Marsback Zephyr Pro is a new gaming mouse with a difference, an in-built fan, which flows air through the top shell of the mouse, to keep you cool.

Marsback is a company that specialises in PC hardware and gadgets. The high-performance sweatproof RGB gaming mouse offers an RGB lit fan with a stronger cooling blast directly into your palm, less buzzing noise and higher revolution.

The Zephyr Pro can effectively evaporate sweat to make your hands feel cooler. The free software allows you to edit and configure the mouse and brings you the ultimate gaming experience.

Last year, Marback launched the world’s first sweatproof gaming mouse with an adjustable cooling system on Kickstarter, which had gained support from more than 700 fabulous backers. Now they’re back with its upgraded version.

Featuring a PMW3389 optical sensor, maximum to 16000 DPI, with a scan rate of 12000 fps, Zephyr Pro can track at accelerations of up to 50g, and the movement speed can reach 400 in/s. The reliable Omron switches offer up to 50 million click life.

There are 7 DPI settings, simply tap the DPI adjustment button to switch between office mode and game mode. With RGB technology backlit, you can customize different lighting effects for yourself. This also increases the competitive atmosphere of the game and brings up your concentration. You can also set and configure all the RGB effects and DPI on our free software program.

In addition, the geometric shell design is suitable for the palm providing you with ergonomic comfort. The Zephyr Pro has a honeycomb shell that helps keep the weight low at around 69g/2.40 ounces. The surface of Zephyr Pro features a delicate matte coating, which is both greaseproof and fingerprint-proof. The mouse feet are made of PTFE material to ensure a smooth movement. and with a 1.8m paracord cord, which is soft enough to reduce the interference caused by friction while being durable.

The Zephyr Pro gaming mouse has 8 inputs, including its scroll wheel. The buttons are well laid out, with our thumb resting nicely on the forward and back buttons as we move the mouse around. The cooling system button and RGB lighting cycle button are sitting beneath the mouse.

“Zephyr Pro’s implementation should deliver flawless tracking, even if you move the mouse as fast as you can. The ergonomic symmetric design is for great hand feeling and stress-free use. I love the built-in RGB lit fan as I am the one with active sweat glands that produce excessive sweat while gaming. The right mouse is the most critical weapon in your PC-gaming arsenal.” Gary Lin, the product designer,

Specifications

Length: 131.0 ± 0.5mm

Width: 65.7 ± 0.5mm

Height: 40.50 ± 0.5mm

Weight: 69g (mouse only)

Cable length: 1.8m

Tracking Performance

Sensor: PMW3389

Resolution: 100-16000 dpi

Maximum acceleration: 50G

Maximum speed: 400 IPS

Switch type (Main): OmronⓇ Mechanical Rated For 50 Million Clicks

Polling rate: 1000hz (1ms)

Durability

PTFE footpad: ＞250km service life

Other features

Onboard memory: Adjustable dpi settings (Can save up to five customizable files)

16.8M RGB LED: 7 default lighting effects(More settings are available via the software)

Marsback Zephyr Pro cord: Soft elastic cable

Software Support: Adjust RGB effects, DPI, macros and other features

Price and Availability

The Zephyr Pro gaming mouse is now available with a price starting at US$69 right now, with a discount code while purchasing on Marsback’s official website. The mouse is available in a white or black exterior.