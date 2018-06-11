The public will get to see the Polestar 1 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

In 30 days, the famous Goodwood festival of Speed will take place for 2018. This year the insane Polestar 1 is set to make its first public showcase. If you happen to be England for the event, then you’ll see prototype #004 of the two-door Electric Performance Hybrid. It features now less than 3 batteries and is good for 600hp, 1000Nm of torque, which will help it charge up the famous hill climb, set in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex.

The car will be driven by Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm. It’s an opportunity for enthusiasts and the public to get a closer look at the design and performance of the car as it continues its real-world performance, chassis and suspension-testing programme.

Rydholm said,

I am really excited to drive the Polestar 1 prototype up the hill at Goodwood. Driving the hill climb has been a long-time ambition for me, and to be able to do it in the same prototype in which we’ve spent so many months of development time, is truly special.

Polestar will also be present in the manufacturer area. In contrast to the camouflaged prototype, two production-specification Polestar 1 cars will be on display, representing yet another opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries in mid-2019.

Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath said,

I’m thrilled that we’re going to be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – it’s everything a big car event should be: full of passion, enthusiasm and a chance to get really close to the cars. The response to the Polestar 1 from the UK and northern Europe has been fantastic and we see this event as a vital part of our continued ‘global handshake’ with enthusiasts and our customers around the world. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet so many people who share our passion for Polestar and the future of the brand.

Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Polestar 1 will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in California from 23-26 August.