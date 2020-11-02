The Raspberry Pi 400 is a computer in a keyboard, the old is new again

Posted by Jason Cartwright If you were born after 1990, chances are you’ve never seen a computer in a keyboard, but back in the 80s, this was a pretty popular design. For the past 3 decades we’ve moves to separate the two, but the new Rasperberry Pi 400 makes the old new again. Whilst the “Keyboard Raspberry Pi” was clearly inspired by the iconic Commodore 64, hiding inside that keyboard is a quad-core 64-bit SoC (ARM Cortex-A72 @ 1.8GHZ) and 4GB of memory. Throw in an SD Card, connect a mouse and external monitor (up to 4K) and you’ve got yourself a computer. This makes the Raspberry Pi 400 a perfect solution for everything from retro-computer games to thin clients. Here’s the full specs, followed by a welcome video for the latest Pi device. Dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN

Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0 ports

Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

2 × micro HDMI ports (supports up to 4Kp60)

H.265 (4Kp60 decode); H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode); OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

MicroSD card slot for operating system and data storage

78- or 79-key compact keyboard (depending on regional variant)

5V DC via USB connector

Operating temperature: 0°C to +50°C ambient

78- or 79-key compact keyboard (depending on regional variant)

5V DC via USB connector

Operating temperature: 0°C to +50°C ambient

Maximum dimensions 286 mm × 122 mm × 23 mm If you want to buy the Raspberry Pi 400 kit in Australia, you can do so at Aussie outlet PiAustralia for A$209.00. This kit includes an Aussie keyboard layout, along with an Aussie power supply, a Raspberry Pi Mouse and a 16GB microSD card with Rasberry Pi OS pre-loaded. If you're an enthusiast, or have a child that's keen to learn more about computers, this would be a great present this Christmas.




