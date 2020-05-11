The ultimate ISO job: Telstra wants to pay you to play games

Telstra are searching the country for a Game Reviewer. That’s right, you can get paid to play video games, sounds pretty great doesn’t it.

Naturally, it’s not all just playing Xbox on the couch, the role requires you to publish your thoughts online in videos and blog posts, but for the right person, this will come pretty naturally and you may be doing it already.

Telstra actually has a long history in gaming, with the good old GameArena network and website in the early 2000s, started as a way for people to play together on the internet (often for the first time) and to engage as a community.

The company ran over 500 different servers for popular games like Battlefield and Counter-Strike at the peak of 3rd party hosting and while most game developers now leverage cloud platforms to host their own communities, Telstra does have some decent runs on the board.

Telstra says they still love gaming and are proud to be the exclusive Australian partner for Xbox All Access. There are thousands of avid gamers in our own Telstra family, and this is your chance to join in.

If you’re an enthusiastic and knowledgeable gamer, know your Minecraft from your Mass Effect, your Halo from your Hollow Knight, and your Gears from your GTA, then you may be perfect for the gig.

This one-of-a-kind paid opportunity requires you to create up to 10 video and written reviews for us from June to November, exploring the long list of games from Xbox Game Pass and getting hands-on with some of Telstra’s other upcoming gaming products.

For this gig, you’ll need to be comfortable being on camera, so keep that in mind as that may not suit everyone and some video editing skills would certainly be an advantage.

You can guarantee this will be a hotly contested gig, so applicants must share a link to a game review video that they have created (of a console, PC or mobile game), as well as a supporting feature article of around 300 words, telling us about their favourite parts of the game.

If you’re keen, then head the application page and make sure you get it in before 11:59PM AEST on Wednesday 22 May.

The first episodes hosted the successful Telstra Game Reviewer will be out early June, so expect to get to work quickly. The cool thing is you’ll get your face in front of a pretty decent audience with Telstra commiting to share the content through their YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter social channels and Telstra Exchange.