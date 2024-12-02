More
    The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, gets a RGBW lighting upgrade

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, got a little bit brighter today, with the completion of a revolutionary facade lighting upgrade.

    This new dynamic Red, Green, Blue, White (RGBW) lighting system, has just had it’s official debut during the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, held on Sunday (December 1, 2024).

    You should expect one hell of a light show come January 4th, as the building celebrates its 15th anniversary.

    The lighting upgrade transforms the iconic facade into a stunning visual spectacle, offering a wide spectrum of vibrant colours and effects, enhancing the guest experience while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global leader in innovation and design excellence.

    The process was carefully coordinated, with a six-month mock-up testing to ensure seamless integration.

    Previously the building featured static, colour-changing lights, but that’s all changed with fancy dynamic RGBW technology, which offers addressable fixtures to create complex lighting effects.

    Key to the upgrade was a deliberate effort to avoid compromising the Burj Khalifa’s sleek design, the system can create dynamic lighting scenes, from festive displays to everyday illuminations, complementing the tower’s media screen and adapting to various occasions and celebrations.

    Executive Director, Emaar Properties, Ahmad Al Matrooshi said Burj Khalifa has always stood as a beacon of what is possible when vision meets innovation. He said this lighting overhaul is a testament to Emaar’s continuous pursuit of excellence and a tribute to the UAE’s spirit of progress.

    “As we unveil this stunning upgrade during Eid Al Etihad celebrations and approach the tower’s 15th anniversary, this transformation marks a new chapter in its legacy, reaffirming Dubai as a city of boundless ambition.”

    The Burj Khalifa’s lighting update is said to set a new benchmark for architectural lighting and promises to inspire future projects worldwide.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwright
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

