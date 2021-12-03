This weekend, Foxtel has a dedicated Bathurst1000 channel so you don’t miss a thing

This weekend is one of the biggest motorsport weekends of the year, with the world-famous Mount Panorama, circuit playing host to the Bathurst 1000 Supercars event.

If you’re a fan of the Supercars category or the 161 lap race around the 6.21km track over the mountain, then you’ll be keen to know how you can watch the race weekend.

The TV Schedule includes broadcasts across Kayo, Channel 7 and 7MATE, but the very clear winner is the dedicated Bathurst channel 503 by Foxtel. It doesn’t matter if you have Foxtel satellite service or via an internet connection to a set-top box, or even Foxtel Go/Now on your mobile, you’ll have access to the Bathurst Channel if you subscribe to the sport package.

Every Supercars session, including the Top Ten Shootout and the Great Race, will be shown live and ad-break free on channel 503 and streamed on Kayo.

While qualifying for Supercars is the big event today, and the big race on Sunday that runs from 8:15 am to 8:00 pm, around these events, there’s a vast array of support categories to watch. Given the amazingly difficult challenge of nailing the perfect lap around this very unique track, it’s great to watch any category of car, attack the track in anger.

Unfortunately this year the best quality broadcast available is 1080p, despite previous years offering 4K quality. We’re not sure of the reason this changed, but there are 5 new cameras around the circuit and an array of new in-car cameras deliver us more vision of what’s going on inside the cars, than ever before.

The Bathurst broadcast will feature over 160 track and speciality cameras and require 350 television crew members.

More information at Supercars.