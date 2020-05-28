Tonsley Innovation District in SA is getting solar-powered EV charging

Tonsley a suburb of Adelaide, South Australia has an Innovation District that’s getting an upgrade. The latest addition to the precinct is a set of 8 charging bays for electric vehicles.

This particular set of chargers draws power from a bank of solar panels which also help protect the vehicle when charging.

In the photos published by Jay Asper on the Electric Vehicles for Australia Facebook Group, it reveals at least 2x Tritium chargers, but given the installation isn’t yet complete, I suspect all 8 bays would have CCS and CHAdeMO charging options.

The location of the new charger is at Mitsubishi Motors Australia, 1 Tonsley Blvd and the chargers are being installed by ZEN Energy who actually is located just 1 minute drive from the site.

Adelaide is one of Australia’s more progressive cities for EV chargers, offering a total of 42 electric vehicle charging stations located across the city and North Adelaide.

On-street electric vehicle charging points are located across the city for public use:

70 Light Square, Adelaide – 2 charging points

47 Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide – 2 charging points (2 hours free parking)

61 Jerningham St, North Adelaide – 2 charging points

109 Franklin St, Adelaide – Electric Vehicle Charging Hub – 2 fast charging points, 2 superfast charging points, and 4 Tesla charging points (2 hours free parking).

While the first hour is free for 22kW AC charging, normal on-street parking fees and time limits apply.

Adelaide’s off-street EV charging stations are located at various UPark carparks:

UPark Rundle – 11 x 22kW charging points

UPark Central Market – 11 x 22kW charging points

UPark Wyatt – 4 x 22kW charging points (Contact UPark to secure a Permanent Reserve EV bay)

UPark Topham – 4 x 22kW charging points (Contact UPark to secure a Permanent Reserve EV bay)

UPark Grote – 2 x 15-Amp EV power points

Normal UPark parking rates apply, however the first hour of EV charging is free.

Tonsley also features a couple of Tesla destination chargers, along with a very sad, original charger for Mitsubishi iMiev.