Tritium teases ground-up redesign of new EV charger to launch in November

Australian charging company Tritium, has teased a new charger, due to launch next month. Tritium says they will announce the latest innovation in EV charging technology.

As we know Tritium is already leading the way with 350kW chargers with their Veefil-PK system. These are used throughout Australia and the world, offering EV owners the ability to rapidly recharge their vehicles.

With a compatible car, you could get 350km of additional range in just 10 minutes. Tritium say this platform is capable of scaling up to as much as 475kW, but given we’re yet to see a car sold in Australia that can leverage 350kW, that seems like overkill.

Despite Tritium already having great success, they’re continuing to invest in R&D and say their new charger has been designed from the ground up.

The teaser image used in the tweet and on their website, shows a bad-ass robust charger with serious angles almost like it’s waiting for Elon Musk to roll up to in a Cybertruck.

It’s possible the next-generation chargers would facilitate a much higher rate of charging, not just for passenger vehicles, but a mega-charger-style charger that would be capable of providing enough electricity to rapidly charge semi-trucks or vehicles with higher capacity batteries.

EV chargers designed to deliver great experiences and enhance your reputation.



Register to receive an invite to our new product launch event: https://t.co/GdOT0mcJ4M pic.twitter.com/uhSnmzGwDi — Tritium (@TritiumCharging) October 14, 2020

As fast as electric vehicles are advancing, so is the charging infrastructure that powers them. Currently it’s still really expensive to install a fast-charger, so it’d be great to see Tritium and others, find ways to bring that cost down, perhaps with scale.

The last line of the teaser image is really interesting.. ‘to ensure we deliver great experiences and enhance your reputation’. What could that mean? Given the positive momentum that’s building around electric vehicles, those businesses who install charging infrastructure are definitely receiving a boost to reputation.

If Tritium can find a way to grow adoption with business, like a leasing or subscription model that lowers the initial outlay, but then takes a percentage of the charging profits, it would certainly be an interesting development.

In an earlier post about the launch event, Tritium offers a very cryptic clue, ‘charge all day, every day, no matter the temperature’. This suggests the new charger will work in both temperature extremes, both hot and cold weather.