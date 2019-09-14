Tritium’s new EV chargers certainly look like the future

If you buy an EV, then one of your first challenges will be to understand where your charging locations are. If you’ve only owned ICE vehicles, then you could reliably buy a new car and start driving, expecting there’ll be a petrol station within range. While we’re rapidly approaching that with EVs, there’s still work to be done.

Aussie-based Tritium have a new range of 350kW chargers that look substantially better both visually and functionally than what we have on offer today.

As part of a joint venture between Ionity, Daimler, Ford, BMW Group and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG, Tritium is supplying a new generation of DC Ultra-fast charger.

The unique design was unveiled this week at the IAA 2019 Motor Show in Frankfurt. The new design features a distinctive Halo on top of the charger. This changes colour based on the charging status, which means you can see at a distance, if there are any available chargers. This is something simply not available in any other models.

Most existing units require a mobile app to determine if it’s in use and locating chargers can be difficult using GPS in the car. This new design is really hard to miss and that’s a great improvement as it will also help raise questions among the public as to what these futuristic-looking devices are.

The LED Halo emits enough light to remove the need for additional lighting around the charge site, while also providing a secure, welcoming experience for the recharging driver. The charger is a massive 2.6 metres tall unit, so the charger will act as a beacon for drivers along highways across Europe. Hopefully, we see Tritium bring it back home to Australia soon.

The unit features one of the most advanced interfaces available to EV drivers, offering seven languages, contactless pay (tap and pay) options and frictionless customer experience.

The first site for the new charger is slated for Greve, Denmark, with the subsequent rollout of the Halo chargers to expand across Scandinavia, particularly in Norway.

“We are confident our revolutionary next generation high power chargers will accelerate the breakthrough momentum of the expanding IONITY network. The new design, featuring innovative lighting solutions, an advanced digital user interface and a class-leading engineered architecture will make charging an EV even more convenient for drivers. “We chose to work with Tritium because of its engineering expertise and its ability to closely mirror our initial concept as much as possible, with the fewest compromises to the design and the ability to quickly turn around the project.” Michael Hajesch, CEO, IONITY.

One of my other favourite features of this implementation is the extra-long charging cable. Given cars like the Jaguar I-Pace and the Porsche Taycan place their charging connector in the front quarter panel and others like the Tesla Model 3, in the rear, while others like the Nissan Leaf uses the front. This means the inclusion of a really long cable to service all charging locations on the car, is incredibly user-friendly, well thought out and makes for easy use.

“The concept of the chargers was revolutionary from the outset, and with this comes the challenge to industrialise the concept in full. With few compromises, and thanks to some equally revolutionary and innovative engineering from our team and our expertise in small-footprint design, we proved to IONITY that we could make their vision possible.” David Finn, CEO and co-founder, Tritium.

The next-gen IONITY chargers are capable of 350kW DC charging and can add 350km of range to an EV in 10 minutes.

IONITY recently signed deals with Tritium which ensures that Tritium’s chargers – a mix of the existing Veefil-PK installations and soon the next-gen Halo charger – will be installed at 220 of the planned 400 sites across Europe, with up to six chargers to be installed at each site.

In all, IONITY’s network will establish 2,400 charging points across Europe, enabling hassle-free pan-European EV travel. The 350kW charging network is future-proofed and ensures that e-mobility will be a convenient, reliable and everyday experience.