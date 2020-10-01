Twilio announces Microvisor, an IoT connectivity and device management platform at SIGNAL 2020

Twilio has announced a major expansion of the company’s IoT offerings with the launch of Microvisor, an IoT connectivity and device management platform that offers developers a one-stop shop. The platform is currently in private beta and will allow the data streams of connected devices to integrate with Twilio’s powerful communication platform while keeping things secure.

Twilio aims to significantly accelerate IoT adoption by providing as much critical but common infrastructure as possible, so that IoT teams can focus on delivering unique value to businesses and consumers.

“While Super SIM solved the cellular connectivity challenge for IoT builders, we quickly learned that customers were still wrestling with the other foundational aspects of embedded software that are unique to IoT. Microvisor is the only platform that offers embedded developers the conveniences of a fully managed IoT platform, while giving them the freedom to craft their embedded software exactly how they’ve always done.” Evan Cummack, general manager of Twilio IoT.

Freespace built a “return to work” solution on Twilio using IoT sensors and digital signage that allow facility managers to safely re-open large office spaces during the pandemic.

“Twilio IoT has enabled us to adapt to disruptive industry trends and build new IoT solutions fast, without compromising critical security or reliability. Whether it’s taking care of critical security or allowing us to write embedded code that will work reliably and long-lived, Twilio has proven to be a rock-solid partner for the long run.” Raj Krishnamurthy, CEO at Freespace

In order to deploy a fleet of connected devices, IoT builders have to solve for device security, reliable connectivity, over-the-air firmware upgrades and connectivity issues — all of which require specific domain expertise and none of which contribute to the product experience of a device.

This complexity contributes to a high rate of failure for IoT projects. The new Microvisor platform abstracts away many of the common infrastructure challenges burdening IoT developers by offering:

Lifetime Managed Security: A one-time fee will take care of constant monitoring of vulnerabilities and applying security patches to the devices and involved cloud components, performed by Twilio.

A one-time fee will take care of constant monitoring of vulnerabilities and applying security patches to the devices and involved cloud components, performed by Twilio. Fail-safe over-the-air code debugging and updates: Developers can debug devices remotely, wherever in the world they are deployed, and push code updates frequently and safely, without worrying about breaking the device with a bad update.

Developers can debug devices remotely, wherever in the world they are deployed, and push code updates frequently and safely, without worrying about breaking the device with a bad update. Support for any language & embedded OS: The architecture of Microvisor lets developers reuse any existing embedded code and continue developing in the language and embedded OS of their choice. This is achieved using Arm TrustZone hardware isolation technology, which is now becoming available for Cortex-M microprocessors, and is supported on select STMicroelectronics chips.

With Microvisor, IoT builders can expect lower development costs, faster time to market and the agility to innovate, while relying on Twilio to maintain the critical security and the ability to push code updates not only at deployment time, but for the lifetime of the device.

With Microvisor, Twilio expands its IoT ambitions to leverage the company’s true secret sauce: developer experience, developer relations, and the creation and operation of a mission-critical developer platform that scales from innovators to enterprises.

Introducing Twilio Microvisor from Twilio on Vimeo.

Availability

The public beta is scheduled for early 2021, where Twilio will be adding support for more hardware options, cloud middleware, as well as expanding connectivity further (Wi-Fi and Ethernet).

Price

Detailed pricing will be shared when the public beta release of Microvisor is available, however Twilio’s pricing philosophy centers around being easy, transparent and accessible, they will be announcing a simple “one fee for 10 years of service.”

Microvisor enters private beta at SIGNAL 2020. To request inclusion in the beta program, visit twilio.com/iot.