Twitter adds Tip Jar, a way to support your favourite Twitter personalities using Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App and more

Overnight Twitter has announced Tip Jar, a new way to support your favourite Twitter personalities. There’s lots of sharing of support links to payment platforms already happening on Twitter, so this is a more structured way of supporting content creators, journalists, artists or just your favourite accounts.

Most people don’t make money directly on Twitter, instead link off to websites where they make ad revenue, or out to a YouTube video, where they made ad revenue, or if you’re a business, you may link to a product, which send users to your online store and you make money indirectly.

Tip Jar is Twitter recognising that time spent on Twitter, creating and sharing content is valuable and they now have a way where the community you build can support you into the future.

Twitter says,

You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we’re introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips.

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose. The services* you can add today include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. Twitter takes no cut. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces.

Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android.

For now, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits.

Twitter says they are working on expanding this to more accounts soon, and will expand to support more languages.

How to set up Tip Jar

The service is launching with a limited rollout, so not all accounts have access to this, but if you do, follow the instructions below.

How to send a tip

If you’ve followed a Twitter account for a long time, enjoy their content and want to show your support so they can make more content, you can follow the steps below to send them money.

Unfortunately Twitter has not yet enabled @techAU for Tip Jar.