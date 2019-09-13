Ultimate Ears myBoom Studio offers crazy customised speakers

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker just got more personal thanks to myBOOM studio. This brand new design experience allows you to create your very own custom BOOM 3 in just minutes.

You design it and we build it to showcase your unique style through boundless choices of fabrics, colours and patterns. Add your name or other fun text to truly make the speaker your own, or include a note to make it the perfect gift.

“Our speakers have always reflected the unique styles of our listeners, but up until today, our fans were limited with the colour and design options we made available to them. With myBOOM 3, we’ve created this enjoyable and unique design studio where music enthusiasts can show their creativity and give their favorite Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker a truly personalised look and feel.” Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears.

Getting started in the myBOOM studio is easy, with a user-friendly interface on desktop or mobile. Take a trip on the wild side by choosing from new fabric designs like Jungle Bell, NY Kitty or Frozen Kingdom, or express your creativity with Marble Marvel, Blue Dreams and Berry Fun.

With twelve fresh fabrics and eight colour options for the caps, spine, loop and volume buttons, you are only limited by your imagination. It’s your speaker, your style.

All speakers designed using the myBOOM Studio have the same product features as BOOM 3, including its 360 degree sound and deep bass, portable size, Magic Button, compatibility with the POWER UP charging dock and IP67 rating for staying waterproof and dustproof.

myBOOM 3 speakers also work with PartyUp, so they can be paired with up to 150 of any generation BOOM or MEGABOOM speaker for even fuller sound.

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears myBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is available now in Australia. You can design your myBOOM 3 on the Ultimate Ears website. myBOOM 3 retails for $199.95.

For more information, please visit studio.ultimateears.com