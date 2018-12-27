Next Level racing GT Track

Christmas is done for another year, but when this package turned up today, it felt like the big man was back. Next Level Racing’s latest creation, the GT Track Racing Sim.

I’ve used their products in the past, including the GT Ultimate V2 and the F-GT, and after unboxing this one, it feels like they’ve taken the best of both and combined them into one of the best racing sims on the market.

The seat is uber comfortable (no cushion required), the frame is made from crazy thick metal and provides for people of many different sizes.

Some assembly required

Assembly complete

Importantly it has all the holes to mount virtually any set of wheel and pedals you throw at it. One of the neat differences on this one is the choice between static feet, or rolling casters. As someone who has moved their sim between rooms, it’s definitely a big win to have it be easily movable and they’re lockable, so when you have it in position, it’s not going anywhere.

I thought I’d put together the unboxing and assembly process so you can see how easy it is at home (spoiler: it’s easy).

Of course it’s BYO wheel, pedals and shifter, which will be the next step in setup, ahead of a full review of the product.