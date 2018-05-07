Unboxing the Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei’s latest flagship phone the P20 Pro has received some very impressive commendations from international reviewers, but now its in our hands, its time to unbox the device ahead of an Aussie review.

The phone comes in a variety of colours, but the stand out is this gradient, known as Twilight. The triple-Leica rear camera is widely considered as the best camera in a phone right now, including a massive 40MP with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On-board is a massive 128GB of storage to ensure there’s plenty of space for your photos and 4K videos.

The phone runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) and the top of the 6.1″ display (running 1080×2240 pixels) features the notch to accommodate super-fast facial recognition. The phone features dual-4G sim card slots which makes it great for those managing 2 phones (work and personal).

Reviewing the hardware will take some time, but for now we have an unboxing video to show you the experience of what’s included should you decide like me, that this is your next phone.