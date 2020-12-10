Virtual Reality proving big business as Zero Latency opens 46th venue in 5 years

Virtual Reality is something most of us have been able to experience at home, or at a friends house. While the experience is compelling, for many, they’d struggle to justify the cost, or space for a permanent VR setup at home.

Thankfully VR as a destination is proving to be quite the draw card and Zero Latency recently opened its doors at a new venue in Sydney.

Located at 219 O’Riordan Street, Mascot, Zero Latency VR Sydney allows players to explore VR experiences with up to seven friends, without being restricted by any wires.

Visitors can survive a reality TV show set in the zombie apocalypse in Undead Arena, or attempt to escape a stranded space station taken over by robots in Singularity.

Zero Latency says they’re working on more experiences that will be rolled out over time, including the highly anticipated Far Cry VR (coming 2021), based on the hit Ubisoft game Far Cry 3.

This is the sixth Zero Latency VR venue in Australia, joining the existing Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne and South Melbourne venues, and the 46th venue worldwide since the first venue was opened in Melbourne in 2015.

“We’re excited to bring our free-roam virtual reality experience to Sydney, allowing players to explore digital worlds as if they were actually living in them. Whether you’re looking for something to do with family and friends, a fun hens and bucks night activity, or something different for the work Christmas party, a session in Zero Latency VR won’t soon be forgotten.” Zero Latency VR CEO Tim Ruse.

To experience Zero Latency VR, players wear a VR headset, strap into a backpack which tracks movement, and use a controller to interact with the virtual world.

During the experience, players can navigate around the virtual environment they’ve chosen by physically moving around the 200 square metre play space and communicating with their friends via built-in microphones and speakers.

Visitors to Zero Latency VR Sydney can have peace of mind knowing that they’ll have a safe and hygienic experience.

“Zero Latency VR’s safety and hygiene standards were high before COVID-19, but we’ve taken extra steps in all our venues to ensure visitors will have an enjoyable, safe experience when they visit. We’ve always performed vigorous sanitisation and disinfection of all gear before and after each session, but we’ve now also adjusted the safety alarms in our games to keep players 1.5 metres apart throughout their experience, and our Game Masters have completed additional training in hygiene practices including temperature checks, sanitation processes, and using personal protective equipment.” Zero Latency VR CEO Tim Ruse.

If you’re new to VR, then you can see some of the equipment used in the photo gallery below, taken at the Zero Latency location in Melbourne.

Book tickets at https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now/sydney, with prices at $59 (Tuesday – Thursday) and $69 (Friday – Sunday).