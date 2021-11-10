Vodafone launches 4G home internet with unlimited data for just $50 per month

As the world moves to focus on 5G services, it seems Vodafone is opening the doors for unlimited use on the 4G network. Today Vodafone launched a new simple 4G Home Internet plan with unlimited data.

The new plan is available to current Vodafone mobile customers for just $50 per month. If you’re not a Vodafone customer, the cost is just $10 more at $60pm. It wasn’t long ago where the data caps on 4G services were prohibitively expensive and restrictive, so to see an unlimited cap for these prices shows how far we’ve come in just a few short years. This service offers great value with an easy set-up process that doesn’t require any professional installation.

While many of us have experienced 4G speeds of up to 100Mbps or even more, the Home Internet plan provides data speeds of up to 20 Mbps, which will limit some use cases, but help Vodafone understand the maximum (and probably average) usage over the month.

If you’re moving into a new place, the setup couldn’t be easier, with the 4G plan including a modem with the 4G sim built right in. If you do need to exit the plan within 24 months, you may need to pay back the cost of the router. It is also important to know that this is not a 4G router you can take with you, it’s essentially locked to an address (or at least tower) and moving would require a call to Vodafone to update your address.

Vodafone will waive the first month of plan fees, so customers can road-test the product and ensure it’s right for them. This de-risks the experience of trying out the service in your location, so if you’re on the fence about whether Vodafone coverage is solid in your area, try it and you can confirm.

Group Executive Consumer, Kieren Cooney, said the new plan that uses the mobile network for home broadband will provide customers with simplicity and peace of mind.

“This new Home Internet plan gives our customers what they are looking for – quality and affordable wi-fi in their home that doesn’t require you to wait to get connected. It’s as simple as plugging the device into the power and it works. We have listened to our customers and their needs by giving them a simple unlimited data plan. We know customers want to set and forget their home broadband, allowing them to stream and browse without giving data limits a second thought.” Group Executive Consumer, Kieren Cooney

Vodafone’s 4G Home Internet plan may be an ideal alternative to NBN (particularly where only FTTN or Satellite internet is available.

Customers can check their home’s coverage and sign-up to Vodafone 4G Home Internet at https://www.vodafone.com.au/home-internet/4g.