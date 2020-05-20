Watch ex-Supercar driver Paul Morris, drift a Tesla Model 3 around a track

If you love driving, then the past few months have been pretty difficult, with your car spending most of its time in the garage. While you may not be able to drive yourself, the next best thing is watching someone else right?

Check out this video from a track day at Norwell Motorplex in Queensland, where a group of Model 3 owners converged for a day of fun on the track.

This location is basically ex-Supercar driver, turned driver trainer, Paul Morris‘ second home. Check out the video below where Morris throws the Model 3 Performance in track mode and shows how well it drifts.

After watching the video, this definitely makes me jealous I wasn’t at the event. Coming off the drift and on the straights, it looks like the snapback is pretty easy to catch.

The tools for a track day are pretty simple in the Tesla with Track Mode. You have the ability to tap on the screen and set a lap market which then sends all your timing data and even your dashcam videos to your USB drive.

When track mode 2 rolled out, it added the ability to adjust the power distribution and stability control, which makes setting the car up to drift an absolute breeze. While not everyone will be prepared to take their car to the track, it looks like these members of the Tesla Owner’s Group in Brisbane had a blast.