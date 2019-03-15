Watch the Tesla Model Y event live at 2PM AEDT

on March 15, 2019
This afternoon Tesla will unveil their latest vehicle, the Model Y. Until today, we’ve really only seen a teaser image from the front and know very little about the car, other than it’s position as a more compact SUV, a smaller version of the Model X.
Today Tesla released another teaser, this time a three quarter shot from the rear, reveals more of the body (of course still under wraps).
This afternoon at 2PM Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time (AEDT) Tesla will live stream the event. To follow along live, just head to https://livestream.tesla.com/
