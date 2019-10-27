Wednesday’s Aldi Special Buy is a 65″ 4K HDR Android TV for just A$799.00

This year the price point for 65″ 4K TVs has continued to tumble. In 2018, the best value for money was in the 55″ range, but in 2019 that shifted up 10″ to the 65″ displays.

If you need more evidence of that, take the Aldi Special Buy this Wednesday, it’s a 65″ 4K TV powered by Android TV, for just A$799.00. That’s a pretty incredible price, given a similar TV only a few months ago would easily cost you twice that.

The TV is made by Bauhn and while it’s not a top tier manufacturer, the TV does contain many of the smart features you expect from a new TV. There’s Google Assistant voice control, dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons on the remote.

The operating system on the TV is Android TV, that means it has the Google Play Store so you can download plenty of your favourite apps.

While some will be happy with any TV of this size and price for the spare room, but some will want to know more about the exact specs of the TV.

The model number is ATV65UHDG-1019 and that runs 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz. Around the back, you’ll find a series of connections, including 4x HDMI ports with one support Audio Return Channel (ARC) for connection to modern sound bars.

The TV also features a microSD card slot and USB port for media access, while the USB port can also be used to record Live TV and Timeshift. For those who share spaces with others, a good old 3.5mm headphone jack may be an exciting inclusion. There’s optical audio out and for connectivity there’s a choice between ethernet and WiFi.

Whether you use the included stand, or choose to wall-mount the TV, all things considered, this is a pretty great deal.

The TV will be available in limited quantities and Aldi work on a first-in, first-served basis, so get there early Wednesday (30th October).

More info at ALDI.