Would you like fries with that? McDonalds are adding EV charging stations.

It seems the infrastructure to electric vehicles is rapidly being a problem that’s solved. In the past week I’ve written about BP in the UK, Shell in Singapore and now McDonalds in the Netherlands is joining the list of large chain business that are adding EV charges.

Hoping to attract customers, these businesses are clearly recognising the shift to EVs is well and truly on.

McDonalds have teamed up with Dutch company Nuon who have rolled out more than 7,000 electric vehicle charging points across the Netherlands.

“With this agreement, together with Nuon, we are taking an important step in addition to our objectives of making our restaurants more sustainable. Electric riders can get back on the road within half an hour and have the time for a good cup of coffee. The fast-charging stations run entirely on green electricity.” Bas Klaassen, Director Development Real Estate & Construction at McDonald’s

The agreement includes 168 charging locations at McDonalds stores in the Netherlands. The chargers offer up to 50kW charging speeds with a variety of connectors to support the most number of EVs on the road.

“We are extremely proud of this collaboration. Nuon and Vattenfall want to make fossil-free living possible, at home, at work and on the road. The fact that we can now combine our expertise with the scale of McDonald’s gives the development of electric transport in the Netherlands a huge boost. Because to enable all Dutch people to drive electrically, a good infrastructure with sufficient and easily accessible charging points is essential. Nuon and McDonald’s are taking a great step in this today.” Pieter van Ommeren, Director Emobility Netherlands of Nuon / Vattenfall,

McDonald’s are ticking. already set out a series of sustainable targets to reduce their carbon footprint. They have introduced sustainable cups as well as reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 36 per cent by 2030.

This news was first covered by ClimateAction.org back in 2018, but given the current state of charging in Australia, it’s worthwhile to note the building momentum around charging.

By the end of 2018, Nuon had clocked up more than 90,000 charging sessions every month across their network.

There’s no word on McDonalds Australia following suit, but it’d be a very convenient option to charge while dining at one of the largest fast food chains in the country.