Xbox and Halo turn 20, Australia celebrates with performance on Sydney Harbour

Earlier this morning Xbox celebrated its 20th anniversary with an exciting event streamed around the world.

To celebrate 20 years of Xbox globally and its iconic game franchise, Halo, Xbox partnered with The Sydney Youth Orchestra and Paul Glass, Kamilaroi Man, to produce a uniquely Australian performance inspired by the music and visuals featured in the Halo series.

Appearing in the global Xbox anniversary stream, the orchestral segment took place in the Royal Botanical Gardens on Gadigal Land, with Sydney Harbour as a backdrop. Set at dusk, key lighting and visual effects showcased the epic feel and aesthetic of Halo. The performance was a celebration of the series and Xbox and a showcase of young Australian musical talent.

“Sydney Youth Orchestras and Xbox ANZ have been in talks for some time now, and it feels great to finally get the chance to work together on such a momentous occasion for the brand. It’s hard to believe that we’ve already experienced 20 years of Xbox and Halo, and we can’t wait to share this unique performance with Australia and the rest of the world during the 20th Anniversary Event.” Mia Patoulios, Chief Executive Officer for Sydney Youth Orchestras