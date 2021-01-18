Xbox ANZ apparel division are at it again. Win an Xbox Bucket Hat, Towel and Backpack

Xbox ANZ have a great history in delivering Xbox apparel to send gaming fans wild. They’re at it again, this time giving gamers down under, the chance to beat the heat.

This Summer you can win one of 50 limited-edition Summer of Xbox: Let’s Play kits – in celebration of the recent launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – including a limited-edition reversible Xbox bucket hat.

With the Summer of Xbox: Let’s Play kits, fans can now take their love of Xbox on the go as they enjoy the hotter months in quintessential Aussie style.

Inspired by iconic fashion must-haves for Aussies and Kiwi’s, the kit boasts three essential staples that are guaranteed to give Xbox fans true bragging rights and the ultimate Summer experience.

In partnership with renowned local graphic designer, Dale Bigeni, Xbox ANZ has created a unique, never-before seen print. On offer is an iconic reversible bucket hat and an absorbent light-weight beach towel for your next beach or river outing.

With Australia Day just around the corner, we’re all thinking about a BBQ, drinks and some Xbox. The perfect compliment as you head over to a mates place, would be an a customised Xbox Series X|S backpack, helping you get from A to B in style.

Xbox ANZ has also partnered with Pringles* and V Energy to help level up Xbox fans by including snacks in the pack to fuel their play this summer.

“As 2021 rolls in we wanted to help Xbox ANZ’s biggest fans level up their gaming experience this summer. Whether fans are enjoying the next generation Xbox Series X|S or experiencing cloud gaming with the Project xCloud preview, which is currently available for Aussies, our Let’s Play kit has them covered in style. We invite all Aussie and Kiwi fans to head to the Xbox ANZ Facebook page to enter the competition to win their very own Summer of Xbox: Let’s Play kit…so they don’t miss out.” Dan Johnson, Xbox Lead for ANZ

How to enter

Xbox fans across Australia and New Zealand can get their hands on one of the 50 limited edition Summer of Xbox: Let’s Play kits by visiting the Xbox ANZ Facebook page.

To enter, all you’ll need to do is share how you plan to be gaming everywhere you go this summer, for a chance to be kitted out with your very own merchandise package!

Aussie gamers can play on-the-go this summer by registering for the Project xCloud Preview here.