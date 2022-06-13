Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: More than 30 titles coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months

Overnight Microsoft held their annual Xbox (and now Bethesda) Games Showcase. This year, the company focused on 3 key things:

Showing what’s coming to Xbox soon: Everything in today’s show is targeted to launch in the next 12 months. Starting this week with Microsoft Flight Simulator, we’re aiming for a monthly cadence of launches and content updates.

Making Game Pass an easy way to discover your next favourite game, whether you play on console, PC or via the cloud. Today’s show featured more than 30 titles coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months – on top of the hundreds of other creatively diverse titles arriving in the year ahead.

Getting excited for a massive lineup coming to Xbox in 2023. From the eagerly awaited Redfall; to new takes on familiar favourites like Minecraft Legends; to Forza Motorsport, the most technically advanced racing game ever made; to the most anticipated open-world RPG in the last 20 years, Starfield.

If you missed the show at 3AM AEST this morning, you can watch the 90-minute showcase below. The event is a relentless preview of upcoming titles and announcements and if you’re into gaming, particularly on Xbox or PC, you are in for a treat over the next 12 months.

If you have a favourite title and want to skip straight to that, you can use the chapter links below.

06:00 Hollow Knight

07:15 High on Life

13:45 Plague Tale

15:50 Forza

22:40 Flight Simulator

25:00 Overwatch

28:25 Ara History Untold

34:20 Forza

35:55 ARK

36:45 Scorn

38:00 Flintlock

40:25 Minecraft Legends

42:40 Lightyear Frontier

44:15 Gunfire Reborn

45:30 The last case of Benedict Fox

48:25 As Dusk Falls

50:40 Naraka: bladepoint

52:20 Pentiment (from Obsidian)

53:50 Grounded (from Obsidian)

56:15 Ereban: shadow legacy

57:40 Diablo 4

1:05:45 Sea of Thieves

1:07:45 Ravenlok

1:09:25 Cacoon

1:10:55 Wo Long: fallen dynasty

1:13:15 Persona 5 Royal

Personally, I loved the new Forza Motorsport trailer with real-time raytracing for stunning realism in lighting, reflections and shadows, dynamic time of day that even changes the temperature of the track surface, and an insane level of detail in the environments. There’s even a brand new vehicle damage model that accurately represents scrapes on the vehicle if you nudge a wall, all adding to the realism of driving.

For those of us who subscribe to Game Pass, you’re about to extract a whole lot of value from that subscription dollar.