Xbox Series X will support 8K video playback

2019 was the real coming out party for 8K displays. That means you can buy one, but they’re crazy expensive right now. Microsoft’s next generation console, the Xbox Series X (formerly known as Project Scarlet) has just been announced and we now have confirmation that it’ll playback 8K content.

When it comes to gaming, that’ll be still be at 4K60fps with a possibility they could go up to 120fps. There’s also a brand new design. The long rectangular design still features a slot for optical media which I hoped would be dead, but it seems like Microsoft are going one more round with it. It’ll be interesting to see how this new shape fits with low-line units that typically have very horizontal spaces for set top boxes and consoles.

While we see cooling vents on top, I’d imagine there’s also the capacity to lay it down. There’s a new Xbox Wireless Controller which has had its size and shape refined to accommodate an even wider range of people. PS4 owners will find a familiar Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller

Microsoft are saying Holidays 2020 for the release date, so I guess we know what’s on next year’s Chistmas list.

Check out the launch trailer below.

More information at Xbox.