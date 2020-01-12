You can buy this amazing Mercedes Benz Racing Sim replica for A$25,000

Sim racing allows gaming enthusiasts (and plenty of real racing drivers) to do what they enjoy, any time of the day, and in any weather condition. The whole game is about immersion, putting together the right combination of environment and technology to allow you to trick your brain into thinking you’re really in the car.

One of the best home mode simulators I’ve ever seen is a Formula 1 replica Mercedes Benz FW07 sim. This is now for sale and is 1 of 1.

With a detailed livery and body parts of the 2016/2017 Mercedes Benz, it looks fantastic and there are few better ways to feel like you’re driving an F1 car, than sitting in the shell of one.

The whole process of creation has been captured and you can see the painstaking detail and hundreds of hours of work that went into faithfully creating it.

Ideal for the passionate Motorsport and F1 fan the setup is compatible with all platforms, PlayStation Xbox and PC.

Being a custom item, it’s hard to know what a fair price is for something like this, especially given it doesn’t move and apply forces to your body, like Next Level Racing’s Traction Plus Platform. Creator Abraham Joukhi is selling the racing sim for A$25,000 on the Facebook group, Sim Racing Australia Buy Swap and Sell.