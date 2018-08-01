You can finally stop emailing yourself photos with the latest Windows 10 build

Overnight Microsoft released a new build to Windows Insiders, with Windows 10 Build 17728, there’s an update to the Your Phone app. The ability to pair a phone with Windows 10 has been around for a while now, but hasn’t been particularly useful, but this time promises a big game.

The Your Phone app for Windows Insiders enables you to take a photo on your Android phone and see it on your PC. This solves the long standing workflow of emailing photos to yourself. With Your Phone app, your Android’s most recent photos sync to your PC automatically. Rolling out in the coming weeks, Android users might also start to notice a desktop pin taking you directly to Your Phone app – for quicker access to your phone’s content.

If your goal of taking the photo is to add it to a PowerPoint presentation, that workflow is made super simple, just drag from the Recent Photos section, directly into the presentation.

To enable this experience, update to the latest Fast Ring build of Windows 10, then open the Your Phone app. You will receive an app from Microsoft which you must download to your mobile phone and follow the setup prompts. Android 7.0 and above are compatible with Your Phone app. For PCs tied to the China region, Your Phone app services will be enabled in the future.

For iPhone users, Your Phone app helps you to link your phone to your PC. Surf the web on your phone, then send the webpage instantly to your computer to pick up where you left off to continue what you’re doing–read, watch, or browse with all the benefits of a bigger screen. With a linked phone, continuing on your PC is one share away.

More information at the Windows Blog.