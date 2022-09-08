You spend up to A$2,769 on Apple’s new iPhone 14, but save with a trade-in

Overnight Apple announced their latest iPhone as they do every September. The iPhone 14 is very familiar in its design, but does come with some important upgrades to the display, camera and battery life.

If you jump on Apple’s site in Australia and configure yourself a phone, you can select from a couple of variants, colours and storage sizes.

The flagship device is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7″ display and configurable with as much as 1TB of storage. If money is no object, you can spend as much as A$2,769.00 on an iPhone in Australia. If you’re someone who leverages more cloud storage, then you could probably drop back to the 128GB minimum storage option and save yourself A$870.00.

There’s no debate, Apple is increasing prices on iPhone this year, with the iPhone 14 starting at A$1,399.00. Apple is showing no signs of wanting to go after the low and mid-tier market, with their entry-level phone, the iPhone SE, starting at A$719 which still features the design from many years ago.

One technique Apple are deploying to make phones more approachable is trade-ins. If you have an existing iPhone, Apple will give you between A$40 and A$1,105, depending on the model and its condition. This can help subsidise the cost of the new device, assuming you don’t intend on passing it down to family members with older devices.

If you missed the event in the early hours of this morning, you can watch on-demand below. Apple announced new Apple Watches, new AirPods pro and new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 pre-orders start at 10:00 pm AEST on September 9th, 2022, with the device available from the 16th September, 2022.