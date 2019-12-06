YouTube Rewind is out for 2019 and it doesn’t suck

2019 is almost done, but before you head off on your Christmas leave, its time to reflect on the massive year that was. Reflecting on the moments and trends is YouTube’s annual video #YouTubeRewind.

The video has been fairly hit and miss and YouTube did exactly the right thing by calling it out and admitting their 2018 mistake right from the start. From there Rewind in 2019 moved to be exactly what it should be, a celebration of the creative works from people on their platform, regardless of their pre-existing fame.

Of course this year may be most famous for the moment when we crowned a new top subscriber. T Series overtook Pewdiepie and by the end of 2019, the margin was substantial. T Series now enjoys 120 Million subs, which Pewdiepie still has an impressive 102 Million.

For a deeper look at the year on YouTube and to see the top videos and trends across the globe, head to this year’s Rewind site. The annual Rewind video mashup is also available — YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record | #YouTubeRewind — and this year features two Aussie gaming creators, Lachlan and LazarBeam.

These were all the moments that had Australians watching, commenting and sharing in 2019:

Australia’s Top Trending Videos

Collectively, these 10 videos were viewed more than 393 million times globally, and the channels behind them total more than 190 million subscribers.

Australia’s Top Trending Music Videos

In 2019, we were hooked on the biggest global releases of the year, singing along to ‘bad guy’ (as well as recreating it) and busting a move to Señorita. It was a breaking Aussie artist that really captured our hearts this year however, with a banger called Dance Monkey.

Australia’s Top Trending Music Videos from Australian Artists

Looking at local acts, there’s no surprise that Tones and I has two songs in Australia’s top trending music list after her multiple ARIA Awards wins last month. Amy Shark makes the top 10 for the second year in a row and hip-hop is truly represented with ONEFOUR and Hilltop Hoods.

Top Emerging Australian Creators

#YouTubeRewind also examined the growth of local channels to unearth the top five Emerging Aussie YouTube Creators for 2019 — those that started a channel this year and have seen the largest growth.

Two car channels appear in our top five this year, with mates Al and Woody, and Benny’s Custom Works (you might recognise him from MCMTV2). Rounding out the list is a diverse mix of creators and content with Mully who plays in VR, and Martha from MAFS and Georgia Productions younger sister Lily Grace, who both share insights into their daily lives.