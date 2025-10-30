Zeekr unleashes an EV Shooting Brake, the 7GT set for an Aussie debut this weekend in Sydney

The electric vehicle scene in Australia is getting a serious shake-up, and it’s coming straight from the premium performance arm of Geely, Zeekr. Fresh off the back of the Zeekr X and 009 launches, the brand is bringing some serious firepower to the Sydney International EV Show.

This isn’t just another electric SUV; we’re talking about the slick, high-performance shooting brake known as the Zeekr 7GT, a form factor that many love.

Taking centre stage at the ICC Sydney from Friday, 31 October to Sunday, 2 November 2025, the 7GT will be the star of Zeekr’s impressive line-up. It’s the first time Aussies will get a close look at this stunning EV, which represents Zeekr’s bold vision for future mobility.

While it will be presented in its left-hand drive configuration, it provides a very real glimpse of what could be coming to our shores.

A New Breed of Electric Performance

The Zeekr 7GT redefines what an electric shooting brake can be, blending striking aerodynamics with cutting-edge electric performance. This is a car engineered for the driver who demands style without sacrificing substance.

Zeekr 7GT: Where Performance Meets Elegance

The 7GT is a beautiful blend of design and engineering. Created at Zeekr’s global design centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, it embodies that clean, minimalist Scandinavian design philosophy. It’s built on Zeekr’s advanced Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, an architecture specifically designed to optimise space, performance, and, crucially, efficiency in an electric vehicle.

The silhouette alone is a head-turner, thanks to a class-leading drag coefficient of just 0.198 Cd. This is one of the most aerodynamically efficient production shooting brakes ever made, and that low figure translates directly into better range and improved performance on the road.

Golden Battery and Blistering Speed

Underneath that stunning bodywork is some seriously advanced tech, particularly in the powertrain department. The Zeekr 7GT is powered by advanced silicon carbide e-motors, capable of delivering exhilarating performance.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system ensures precise handling and dynamic driving, allowing it to rocket from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour, in under 3 seconds.

That’s firmly in supercar territory, all while carrying a family-friendly wagon body.

The model on display in Sydney is the 7GT RWD Long Range, which is equipped with a 100kWh battery. This setup provides an impressive 825 kilometres of range (CLTC) on a single charge, so we’re talking around 700km (WLTP), making long-distance driving feel effortless, assuming you can replicate those conditions.

Golden Battery Technology

Following the trend set by the Zeekr 7X, the 7GT is equipped with the brand’s revolutionary Golden Battery technology. While this sounds like a marketing term, in reality its a significant step forward in ultra-fast charging thanks to the 800 Volt architecture.

Designed with advanced thermal management and safety innovations, the Golden Battery sets a new benchmark for efficiency. The 7GT’s battery can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes.

That’s a timeframe closer to a petrol stop than a typical EV charge, which is a massive win for practicality.