2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 upgrades include digital side mirrors, heat pump and a larger 77.4 kWh battery

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has been an impressive electric vehicle entrant in the Australian market to date, but that’s set to get a significant upgrade next year. The 2023 IONIQ 5 improves the car in many key areas, including a larger battery, offering more range than ever before.

The 2023 IONIQ 5 range will arrive in three trim levels, including the new flagship EPIQ, which debuts high-tech features new to the Hyundai EV family.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 range begins with the DYNAMIQ, now equipped with a bigger 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery (up from 72.6 kWH) – delivering over 500kms of WLTP range.

The DYNAMIQ is powered by a single permanent-magnet synchronous motor driving the rear-wheels, delivering an improved 168kW and 350Nm (up from 160kW), unlocking even more electrifying performance on demand, and effortless driveability in day-to-day scenarios.

Both the IONIQ 5 TECHNIQ and the flagship IONIQ 5 EPIQ are equipped with an exhilarating twin-motor powertrain, with improved outputs from the front and rear electric motors, as well as the bigger 77.4 kWh battery.

The 165kW/350Nm (up from 155kW) rear motor is joined by a 74kW/255Nm (up from 70kW) front motor for a combined total output of 239kW and 605Nm (up from 225kW), delivering AWD performance and a thrilling zero-to-100km/h time of just 5.1 seconds.

These important updates make zero-emission motoring with Hyundai even more appealing, with the 2023 IONIQ 5 delivering improvements in all the areas our customers already love about EVs From a new flagship model, to improved range and power right across the lineup, this is a comprehensive update that improves the IONIQ 5 formula in every way. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai Australia’s flagship electric vehicle, and we are proud to introduce an updated model that further cements that legacy. Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee,

Hyundai IONIQ 5

A NEW FLAGSHIP – THE IONIQ 5 EPIQ

If you want the best from Hyundai, then you can set your focus to the new 2023 IONIQ 5 EPIQ flagship model, representing the ultimate example of Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicle.

Building on the generous specification of the TECHNIQ, the EPIQ introduces key high-tech features, most of which are making their debut in the IONIQ 5 range.

Digital Side Mirrors

The EPIQ is the first Hyundai equipped with Digital Side Mirrors (DSM’s), revolutionising the drive experience and improving safety and visibility.

The side cameras pair with two dedicated O-LED displays in the cabin, projecting crystal-clear views of either side of the IONIQ 5.

The new technology improves driver vision in all conditions, providing glare-free visibility in darker conditions and adverse weather, and augmenting helpful assistance guidelines for lane changes and reversing manoeuvres.

There is also an increased field of view, which reduces blind-spots when compared to conventional side mirrors, while the sleek side cameras also reduce aerodynamic drag.

High-Efficiency Heat Pump Heater

In the IONIQ 5 EPIQ, a high-efficiency heat pump system provides the cabin heating, further increasing efficiency when compared to a conventional electric heating system.

The innovative system combines waste heat energy utilised from other systems to warm the cabin in a reverse cycle air-conditioning system.

Battery Conditioning

The IONIQ 5 EPIQ introduces a battery-conditioning system which can activate in cold-climate conditions to heat the battery for improved DC charging and driving performance.

The battery-conditioning system can also pre-heat the battery in preparation for the fastest, most efficient charging when a DC charger is selected as the navigation destination.

Vision Roof

Once a cost option, the IONIQ 5 EPIQ is equipped as standard with the Vision Roof. The fixed-glass roof allows light to flood the cabin, but is also equipped with an electric sunblind, putting the vehicle’s occupants in complete control.

REFINED RIDE AND HANDLING

The 2023 IONIQ 5 is equipped with a new ride and handling package perfectly tailored to the powertrain and the larger battery. Key focuses were wheel control, bump absorption and body control, and the result is a vehicle that perfectly blends ride comfort with engaging dynamics, no matter the road or road surface.

DRIVETRAIN AND BATTERY

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 range doesn’t just introduce a bigger 77.4 kWh battery capacity (up 6.6 percent from 72.6 kWH) across the range, but also an increased cell count that delivers higher voltage of 697V (up from 653V).

The result is an improved driving range no matter the IONIQ 5 model, with the DYNAMIQ now delivering 507kms in real-world WLTP driving between charges (up from 481kms), while the TECHNIQ and EPIQ variants deliver 454kms (up from 430kms).

The Lithium-ion battery remains mounted beneath a flat floorpan, allowing increased capacity and range without impacting cabin space or practicality.

More power, more performance

Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains deliver more power from their electric motors, delivering exhilarating performance in spirited driving situations, and effortless progress in day-to-day driving scenarios.

Rear-drive models now produce 168kW and 350Nm (up from 160kW), while AWD models deliver 239kW and 605Nm (up from 225kW).

AC/DC charging

The 2023 IONIQ 5’s innovative platform supports 400V and 800V charging infrastructures, unlocking super fast DC charging when an owner is on the move.

When connected to a 350kW ultra-fast charger, all IONIQ 5 variants can accrue 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity in as little as 18 minutes.

Using a 50kW fast charger will take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent charged in around 73 minutes.

Plugged in at home to a 7kW AC charger, the IONIQ 5 will go from 10 to 100 per cent charged in around 11 hours 45 minutes, perfect for plugging in overnight.

E-GMP Platform

The 2023 IONIQ 5 continues to be underpinned by Hyundai’s benchmark-setting electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), combining a lower centre of gravity and optimised weight distribution with a vehicle layout that maximises cabin space and practicality.

EXTENDED EV SERVICE INTERVALS

A key benefit of EV ownership is the reduction in service and maintenance needs. Some other manufacturers have recently alienated potential customers by slapping an ICE-like service schedule and costs, but Hyundai are being far more reasonable. You can drive the 2023 IONIQ 5 for up to two-years or 30,000km between services.

When you do grab a service, it’ll set you back A$570 for the first one, but something major must happen at 60,000kms, with the second service costing a massive A$1,090. The third service then drops back to the $570 figure, but after 72 months, or 90,000kms, you’ll be up for a total of $2,230 which will impact your total cost of ownership compared to other EV alternatives.

They join Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, and the availability of lifetime servicing plan.

PRICING AND AFTERSALES

Pricing

Powertrain Transmission DYNAMIQ TECHNIQ EPIQ 168kW 2WD Reduction gear – rear $72,000 – – 239kW AWD Reduction gear – rear & front – $79,500 $85,000

Option Pricing DYNAMIQ TECHNIQ EPIQ Matte Paint $1,000 $1,000 $1,000

Lifetime Service Plan Pricing