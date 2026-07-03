23% of new car sales in Australia were Electric Vehicles, going mainstream in June 2026

June 2026 will officially go down in history as the single biggest month of new vehicle sales Australia has ever witnessed. We did not just tick over the usual end of financial year rush. We absolutely obliterated it. Everyday Australians purchased more vehicles than ever before, and a massive chunk of them decided it was finally time to bin the petrol bowser for good.

Electric vehicles completely dominated the conversation, accounting for a staggering 23% of all new cars rolling out of local showrooms. That is the highest market share ever recorded in the country. Total new vehicle sales from all fuel sources rocketed to an eye watering 140,058 units for the month, representing a massive increase compared to the exact same period last year.

Aussies are increasingly choosing to purchase new electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. What makes this milestone even more incredible is that it is happening despite every interest rate hike and cost of living pressure under the sun. Buyers are looking past the short term noise and realising that electric vehicles offer a number of undeniable benefits over traditional internal combustion engines and even standard hybrid setups, most notably the promise of dramatically lower ongoing running costs.

We Officially Called This Shift Six Years Ago

If you have been a long time reader of techAU, this massive structural shift will not come as a surprise. Back in May 2020, we made a pretty dramatic and definitive line in the sand on this very website. We published an official announcement stating that we were completely done covering internal combustion engine vehicles, pivoting the entire platform to focus strictly on electric vehicles from that exact moment onward.

A whole lot of people in the traditional automotive media space thought we were completely mad at the time. The local electric car market was absolutely microscopic back then, and the skeptics lined up in our comments section to tell us we were dreaming. They insisted that everyday Australians would never give up their loud V8s or diesel workhorses, especially not the folks living out in regional areas.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape looks entirely different. We are seeing brands like BYD establish dedicated regional sales and service hubs in locations like Albury Wodonga to support country buyers. Even though the highest selling EV brand, Tesla, still requires regional drivers to travel hundreds of kilometres to capital cities like Canberra or Melbourne for official service, local buyers simply do not care. It turns out that when a car requires incredibly rare maintenance visits, proximity to a traditional dealership matters far less to the average owner.

Looking at the fresh data released today, that major digital pivot we made six years ago feels incredibly vindicated. The massive structural shift we bet the house on has not just arrived, it is accelerating at a pace that is leaving legacy manufacturers completely scrambling to keep up.

It may have taken a while, but I knew back in 2020 EVs were going to be huge!



I put my money where my mouth was and locked into EV-only content on techAU.



In June, new car sales in Austarlia reached 23.3% of new car sales. We are well into the adoption curve.. it's so great… pic.twitter.com/onHugZYn8s — techAU (@techAU) July 3, 2026

Crossing the Technology Adoption Chasm

To truly understand the pure scale of what is happening across the Australian automotive landscape right now, you need to look directly at the classic innovation lifecycle. Every disruptive piece of technology moves through very distinct phases, starting with the risk tolerant innovators and eventually ending with the stubborn laggards.

For the longest time, our local automotive market was stuck firmly in the innovator phase. This represented that tiny 2.5% of early buyers who were willing to take a massive punt on a completely new way of moving around when charging infrastructure was scarce. We then transitioned into the 13.5% early adopter phase, where tech enthusiasts and premium buyers started driving the daily trend across metro areas.

The ultimate make or break test for any massive technological disruption is crossing the chasm. This is that incredibly difficult, treacherous valley situated right between the early adopters and the mainstream early majority. If a technology cannot convince the everyday consumer that it is practical, affordable, and reliable, it dies in the chasm.

The June data provides definitive proof that electric vehicles have officially jumped that gap in Australia. Drivetrains powered by electrons are no longer a niche project for early adopters. Instead, they are sprinting deep into the 34% early majority territory, winning over suburban families, regional commuters, and commercial fleet buyers alike.

The massive electric vehicle takeover by the numbers

Electric vehicles are no longer a tech enthusiast niche, they are completely dominating the mainstream conversation. In June, battery electric vehicles captured a staggering 23.3% of the total new car market.

To put that mind boggling figure into perspective, exactly one year ago that share sat at just 7.6%. Think about that for a second. Nearly one in four new vehicles rolling out of local showrooms across the country is now powered purely by electrons.

The trajectory across the first half of the year has been nothing short of a vertical launch. In January, the market share for pure electric vehicles sat at a modest 8.4%. By the time the June data cleared, that number had surged to 23.4%.

This represents an almost threefold increase in market share in just six short months. Buyers are voting directly with their bank accounts and leaving petrol stations behind in numbers that legacy car makers never anticipated.

Sifting through the private data channels

While the high level industry numbers paint a massive macro picture, digging into specific brand data channels reveals exactly who is winning the fierce volume race. The latest Electric Vehicle Sales Report shows some fascinating dynamics operating behind the scenes for pure electric brands.

According to the report, Tesla delivered a massive 8,670 vehicles to local buyers in June. This is an absolute giant leap from the 4,589 cars they managed to move in June last year. That represents an 88.9% increase for the American brand in a year on year monthly comparison.

The data reveals that the Tesla Model Y is doing an absolute mountain of heavy lifting for the company. The popular electric SUV recorded a staggering 8,072 sales in June, up a massive 133.4% from the 3,457 units they moved in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 sedan saw a dip to 598 sales for the month compared to 1,132 last year. This shows that Australian buyers are clearly flocking toward the larger, more practical crossover body style. Year to date, Tesla has accumulated 23,588 sales, marking a massive 66.7% growth over their 2025 half year total of 14,146.

Why the automotive market just shifted on its axis

This is a massive historic moment for local transport, and industry leaders are fully aware of the magnitude of the shift. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber did not mince his words when analysing the latest registration data. He described the incredible June performance as an absolute paradigm shift for the local industry.

“The Australian automotive market has shifted on its axis during the first months of 2026. This year is likely to represent a significant turning point for the Australian automotive industry.” Tony Weber, Chief Executive, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

The combination of international instability and painful weekly fuel price spikes has clearly broken the camel’s back for everyday Aussies. While temporary economic pressures initially pushed people to look for cheaper alternatives, the massive wave of buyers locking in electric options shows this change is permanent.

“Global uncertainty, including conflict in the Middle East and volatility in petrol prices, appears to have sharpened consumer interest in vehicles that reduce exposure to fuel prices.



While these factors have had a short term impact, part of the EV growth would appear to be a permanent structural shift.” Tony Weber, Chief Executive, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

China stakes its claim as our primary car source

The traditional manufacturing powerhouses that dominated Australian roads for decades are officially playing second fiddle. China has firmly locked in its position as Australia’s number one source of new vehicles, leaving long standing leaders like Japan and Thailand in its wake.

Vehicles built in Chinese factories accounted for a massive 46,592 of the total VFACTS sales recorded in June. This equates to a dominant 35.5% share of the entire Australian market.

Leading the charge were highly aggressive Chinese brands such as BYD, which secured nearly 19,000 sales alone, alongside strong performances from GWM, Chery, MG, and LDV. Newer premium entrants like Zeekr are also contributing to the surge by delivering highly competitive, feature packed electric vehicles and hybrids.

Japan secured second place on the sourcing ladder with 27,098 sales, representing a 20.7% market share. This volume was powered largely by Toyota, which remains the overall market leader with over 19,000 units, alongside steady contributions from Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Thailand rounded out the podium positions with 23,297 sales for a 17.8% share. This volume was driven heavily by the enduring popularity of dual cab utility models such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, which are traditionally manufactured there.

Meanwhile, Korea delivered 14,863 sales for an 11.3% share, primarily through the sibling brands Hyundai and Kia. Germany trailed much further back in the pack with 5,731 premium vehicles, capturing a modest 4.4% share from traditional premium marques including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen.

The rapid rise of highly competitive, technology rich vehicles from Chinese factories has fundamentally rewritten local buying habits in record time.

The fierce battle at the top of the brand leaderboard

Toyota managed to retain its historical crown as the overall number one automotive brand for June, locking down 19,124 sales and grabbing a 14.6% slice of the market. However, executives at the big T are undoubtedly hearing massive footsteps behind them because BYD is absolutely breathing down their neck.

The EV giant secured an incredible second place on the overall brand ladder with 18,881 sales, representing a 14.4% market share. To see a brand that relies so heavily on pure electric and plug in technology come within a mere 243 units of knocking Toyota off its absolute throne is nothing short of wild.

Ford held onto third place overall with 9,181 sales, heavily supported by its commercial vehicle commercial success. Kia secured the fourth spot with 8,005 vehicles rolling out of showrooms. Hyundai completed the top five list with 7,480 monthly sales, closely followed by a surging GWM at 6,104 and Chery at 4,505.

Breaking down the top ten individual models

While the brand landscape is changing fast, the classic Aussie love affair with big dual cab utilities is still alive and kicking at the very top of the charts. The Ford Ranger claimed the crown as the highest selling individual model for the month of June with 5,999 units shifting out of showrooms.

The Toyota HiLux took out the second spot with 5,175 deliveries across its range. However, the absolute shockwave of the month came in third place, where the brand new BYD Sealion 7 burst onto the podium with a spectacular 4,730 sales, proving that local demand for mid sized electric SUVs is bottomless.

Toyota’s popular RAV4 stayed strong in fourth spot with 4,115 sales, showing there is still plenty of life left in standard hybrid options for buyers not ready to make the full jump to battery electric tech. Right behind it in fifth place was another massive statement from BYD. Their heavily anticipated Shark 6 plug in ute secured 3,398 sales as Australian buyers rapidly embrace electrified workhorses.

Rounding out the remainder of the highly competitive top ten model list was the Isuzu D-Max in sixth with 2,740 sales, followed by the Hyundai Kona in seventh with 2,505. The fresh BYD Atto 2 made a massive splash in eighth place with 2,482 sales, finishing ahead of the Haval Jolion at 2,446 and the Chery Tiggo 4 with 2,329.

How the states and territories performed

Every single corner of the country experienced a major sales bump compared to the exact same period twelve months ago. New South Wales led the volume charge with a massive 39,932 vehicles delivered, representing a healthy 8.3% leap.

Victoria was not far behind, racking up 34,689 new vehicle sales for a 5.9% increase. Queensland put down a strong showing with 29,347 registrations, while Western Australia locked in 13,884 deliveries to comfortably outpace South Australia’s 8,314.

If you look at pure growth percentages, Tasmania absolutely crushed it by recording a massive 14.3% increase on June last year with 2,082 sales. The Australian Capital Territory jumped up by 8.5% with 1,830 units, while the Northern Territory kept ticking along with 1,056 new vehicles hitting the roads.

When you step back and look at the sheer scale of these numbers, it is clear the Australian automotive landscape has permanently evolved. The combination of hyper competitive pricing from new players, a massive influx of production volume, and an undeniable shift towards electric drivetrains means the local market will never look the same again.

For more information, head to Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries

.