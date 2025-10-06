4 Tips For Smartphone Starry Night & Milky Way Astrophotography Photos

There are 4 things you need to take night sky, milky way and other astrophotography photos with a smartphone and I was lucky to have all of them last week during a short holiday visiting North Western NSW, on the edge of the Outback.

The Right Smartphone

Firstly you need a high mid range or top range smartphone with a good rear camera, quality image sensor and camera app that allows manual settings eg: custom ISO and delayed timer photos.

I had an Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G, which I’ve reviewed previously on TechAU. It was on review loan for a few months and was just returned by courier to OPPO this morning.

Right Camera Settings

Depending on your location and how bright the moon is that night you’ll need to experiment with different ISO levels and exposure lengths of time.

I suggest testing:

Between 15 – 30 second exposures,

3 second timer delay so the phone doesn’t shake when you press the shutter button,

ISO 250-1600 depending on your ambient light level. Try to keep the ISO as low as possible while still capturing night sky detail, the higher the ISO the more light the camera receives but the lower the image quality.

Pointing at different parts of the sky and horizon. More creative night sky photos may include you standing still and looking at the sky, tree branches in a corner or light streaks from passing traffic on a nearby road.

Here are some example photos with the settings I chose:

15 Seconds @ IS0 400 – Road Train Light Streaks Along Newell Highway

30 Seconds @ ISO 500 – Road Train Light Streaks Along Newell Highway

30 seconds @ ISO 250

30 seconds @ ISO 1600

Tripod

The second thing you need is a stable place to take the photos.

I suggest using a tripod because good night sky photos require long exposure times eg 15 or 30 seconds. You can’t hand hold a phone that long without moving and ruining the photo sharpness.

I have an old trusty Joby Gorillapod tripod which has travelled around Australia with me during my adventures. This particular tripod is meant for proper SLR cameras, as seen below in El Questro Gorge in the North of Western Australia about 15 years ago.

If you’re only going to use a tripod for phone photography choose a smaller lighter Gorillapod or other tripod.

Location

Last and most importantly you need to be in a location which is dark enough to take starry night photos.

That’s why last week as part of my holiday I drove a media loan Kia EV3 Air Long Range to Coonabarabran, the gateway to Australia’s first Dark Sky Park in the Warrumbungle National Park.

Note the night sky photos in this article were taken by me at the end of the Coonabarabran Stargazing Night Show at The Getaway Tourist Caravan Park. My dad and I also attended the nearby Anglo-Australian Telescope Tour earlier in the day.

Both tours were run by local astronomer and space science enthusiast Branioc, I highly recommend booking him if you plan to visit Coonabarabran.