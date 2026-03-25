4Gamers: The perfect entry-level computer and gaming gear for kids

When you’re looking to get your kids peripherals and accessories for their setups, it can be a bit of a task figuring out where to start. Many of the top brands are at a price point too high to justify your kids’ first keyboard. Then there’s the cheap stuff: boring, uninspiring, and breaks after a couple of uses.

This is where 4Gamers come in, a brand aimed at delivering affordable quality, multi-format products designed for all types of players. They’ve been around for a couple of decades and have provide functional, durable, and stylish accessories at accessible price points. It’s the perfect entry-level product range for your kids. It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s funky, and it’s super affordable.

For parents, that combination matters. Kids want gear that looks like the setups their favourite streamers use. Parents want something that won’t break the bank. The beauty of the 4Gamers range is that it manages to hit that sweet spot: gear that looks and feels like “real” gaming equipment without the premium price tag.

Gaming Headsets That Look the Part

A good gaming headset is often the first accessory a young gamer asks for. Whether they’re chatting with friends, jumping into their first online matches, or just immersing themselves in their favourite game worlds, a headset makes the experience feel more complete.

The C6 Gaming Headset is just $29.95 AUD and is very striking. (Photo: TechAU)

The 4Gamers Gaming Headsets deliver exactly what you’d expect from a starter gaming headset:

Lightweight and comfortable design

Soft ear cushions for longer play sessions

Adjustable headband

Flexible microphone for team chat

Compatibility with PC, consoles, and mobile devices

But the biggest win is the aesthetic. Bright colour accents and gamer-inspired styling give it that unmistakable “gaming” look kids love. It’s the sort of headset that instantly upgrades their setup from “just a computer” to something that feels like a proper gaming station. With plenty of colour options available, every child can choose one that’s unique to them, and there’s no arguments over what belongs to who.

Headsets come in a range of colours. (Photo: TechAU)

And for parents? It’s an easy entry point without committing to the triple-digit price tags that many gaming headsets demand. You can grab the headsets starting at just $29.95 AUD for a standard edition and going up to $69.95 AUD for their most premium headset.

You can even grab light-up, and non-RGB headset stands from 4Gamers. (Photo: TechAU)

Add some RGB with light-up mice and keyboards

Ask any young gamer what makes a setup look cool and you’ll usually get the same answer: RGB lights.

That’s exactly where the Light-Up gaming mice and keyboards shine, literally.

4Gamers mice are beautiful. They light up and they work great. I use this one for travelling, and I love the all-around RGB lights. (Photo: TechAU)

Mice and keyboards add instant personality to a desk setup, glowing with colourful lighting that gives a simple PC or laptop a proper gaming vibe. It’s a small addition, but one that kids love because it makes their gaming space feel unique and exciting.

For beginners, it’s also an easy upgrade from a basic office mouse. Suddenly movement feels smoother, the design is more ergonomic for gaming, and the setup just looks way more fun. A 4Gamers mouse will set you back $29.95 AUD and a keyboard for $39.95 AUD. 4Gamers like to make things easy on parents, and you can grab a bundled kit for $59.95 AUD, making it perfect for gift-giving.

Keyboard and mice sets take the hassle out of choice. (Photo: TechAU)

Accessories for every major platform

When you buy a new console or device, what do you usually think? Yes, you purchase the thing, be it a Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even a VR headset. Then you probably think “oh yeah, I need to grab that cable, that controller, that carry case, that charging dock”. Before you know it, your $300 console just cost you another $300 in accessories. 4Gamers steps in here with a huge range of accessories designed for today’s most popular gaming platforms: including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and even Meta Quest.

Nintendo Switch cases come in a variety of colours. (Photo: TechAU)

The big advantage? These accessories deliver the essentials without the premium price tags you often see elsewhere. Whether it’s travel cases, controller chargers, stands, or storage solutions, the range focuses on practical gear that makes gaming easier while staying incredibly affordable.

Meta Quest accessories are beautiful, practical, and affordable. (Photo: TechAU)

Take the Premium Travel Case for Switch, for example. It’s designed to fit everything that comes with the console—from the Joy-Con controllers to cartridges and cables—so kids can safely pack up their entire setup and take it on the go. The Meta Quest bundle, which is coming soon is a big game changer, with all the accessories you need in one convenient package.

The standard Nintendo Switch case (left) next to the premium Nintendo Switch case (right). (Photo: TechAU)

Charging solutions are another standout. Some of the charging stands in the range can power up to four controllers at once, which is perfect for households where multiple people are gaming or where controllers always seem to run out of battery at the worst possible time.

There are various charging solutions for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: TechAU)

It’s thoughtful, practical gear designed to make gaming simpler, and at prices that make it easy to build out a full setup without overspending.

Designed for Gamers, Built with the Planet in Mind

One of the more impressive aspects of the 4Gamers brand is that they don’t just care about making cool things. They are also focused on sustainability.

Since 2019, the company has committed to 100% plastic-free packaging, saving around 250 tonnes of single-use plastic from landfill so far. This shows that even gaming accessories can take steps toward a greener future.

Plastic free packaging. (Photo: TechAU)

It’s a small but meaningful detail that many parents will appreciate. When you’re buying accessories for your kids, knowing the packaging has been designed with the environment in mind is a nice bonus. Plus all the packaging can go straight into your recycling bin without thinking about separating things.

Filling the entry-level gap

The gaming accessories market is packed with premium brands and high-end gear, but that often leaves a big gap for families looking for simple, affordable starter equipment.

That’s exactly where 4Gamers shines.

The range gives younger players a chance to build a setup that looks exciting and feels immersive without requiring a huge investment. Bright colours, RGB lighting, and gamer-friendly designs mean kids still get that “pro gamer” vibe, just at a much more accessible price point.

4Gamers has plenty of RGB options, including light stands. (Photo: TechAU)

And the lineup doesn’t stop there. From headsets and light-up accessories to controllers, stands, and more, the range continues to grow. In fact, if the latest hints from the brand are anything to go by, there are even more products on the horizon, making this an exciting range to keep an eye on.

The bottom line

If your kids are getting into gaming and want gear that looks cool, feels exciting, and doesn’t cost a fortune, 4Gamers is a fantastic place to start.

It’s colourful.

It’s fun.

It lights up their setup.

And most importantly, it makes stepping into the world of gaming accessories easy for both kids and parents alike. You can grab the 4Gamers range at retailers like Big W and EB Games, making it super accessible.