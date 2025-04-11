5 years later, Tesla releases official Model 3 Tow Package in Australia

Tesla first shipped the Model 3 into Australia in late August 2019, more than five and a half years later they are finally offering a tow package for the car.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs in Australia and many owners have wanted to town with their cars, some turning to 3rd party solutions to fill the gap.

A tow option was offered internationally, which left many scratching their head as to why it wasn’t available down under. Thankfully that’s all been resolved with Tesla now offering an official Model 3 Tow Package.

If you jump on the Tesla Store and look for vehicle accessories, you won’t find it, you’ll need to jump into the Service Installable section, which also includes items like the Automatic Garage Opener, Pedestrian Warning Speaker, Carbon Fibre Spoiler and more.

You can get to the Australian Model 3 Tow Package directly here – https://shop.tesla.com/en_au/product/model-3-tow-package

Model 3 Tow Package Details

You may be thinking that the Tow Package is only available with the refreshed Model 3, but you’d be wrong, compatibility extends across all Model 3s sold into Australia, with one exception.

The one variant of Model 3 that can’t have the Tow Package installed is the Performance variant.

The Tow Package costs A$1,970 which sounds high, but is comparable to a number of other integrated systems.

One of the key questions potential owners will have is the tow rating, how much load can this take? The answer is, the high-strength steel tow bar and 2” hitch receiver capable of towing up to 1,000kg (with trailer brakes) or 750 kg (without trailer brakes). ​

The adapter is designed to support vertical loads of up to 55 kg.

This means you’ll be able to tow light loads, perfect for weekend camping trips, taking bikes out, or runs to the tip. It integrates seamlessly with the Model 3’s existing systems for a factory-finish solution.

The kit comes with the core components needed to get you towing safely and includes necessary software integration. Here’s a breakdown of what’s included:

High-Strength Tow Bar Constructed from powder-coated, high-strength steel, this tow bar provides a robust and secure connection point.

Integrated Wiring Harness This connects your trailer’s lights and indicators directly to the Model 3’s electrical system, ensuring safe and compliant operation on the road.

Tow Mode Software Once installed, Tesla enables ‘Tow Mode’ software which optimises stability control, traction control, and disables certain Autopilot features like Autosteer and Traffic Aware Cruise Control for safer towing.

Installation needs to be handled professionally by Tesla Service to ensure everything is fitted correctly and safely integrated. This involves fitting the hardware and activating the specific Tow Mode software on your vehicle.

The Model 3 Owner’s Manual online now includes Towing and Accessories details, important to those looking to buy this accessory and carry bikes, skies, snowboards or tow a trailer.

To provide power for trailer lighting, Tesla offers a built-in 7-pin wiring connector is provided near the hitch support’s wiring plugs for most types of trailers.

When not in use, the hitch should be removed and stored in a dry location to prevent dust and corrosion. Keep the dust cover over the hitch housing to prevent dirt and debris from entering.

With a Tow package now offered for both the Model 3 and Model Y, its safe to assume we’ll see more pull-through options at Supercharger sites.

For more information, head to https://shop.tesla.com/en_au/product/model-3-tow-package