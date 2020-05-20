ABB announces 22kW home EV charging solution

ABB has announced a new home wall charger for electric vehicles, designed for use in residential, commercial and public use cases.

With the launch of its new Terra AC wallbox, ABB hopes to power the next decade of EV adoption in Australia. The wallbox is designed not only to meet the surging demand for quality yet affordable connected charging in homes and businesses, but also supports the growing generation of renewable energy users who want to harness and manage the consumption of their own power.

The new Terra AC wallbox, is available in 22kW/32A on three-phase or 7.4kW/32A on single-phase variants, to ensure compatibility with the electrical system of homes and buildings across the world.

It offers a safe, smart and sustainable charging solution which supports ABB Electrification’s Mission to Zero for smart cities, a vision for a zero-emission reality for all.

It is now available in select markets, including Australia. The AC wallbox can be ordered via the ABB partner network. While there is currently no word on price of the charger, we’ve reached out to ABB and will update when we know more.

“The trends of urbanisation, digitalisation and industrialisation all converged to necessitate a significant shift in the way we travel. Already leading the DC fast charging market, we recognised the need to draw on our extensive experience to develop a game changing AC solution for overnight or longer duration charging in homes and businesses. The Terra AC wallbox represents exactly that; easy to install and use, it will integrate seamlessly with the digital lifestyle of today’s consumers, allowing them to efficiently manage their energy usage and contribute to a greener society for today and future generations.” David Sullivan, Head of ABB’s Electrification business in Australia

The Terra AC wallbox benefits from connectivity that enables configuration and software updates via a dedicated App or remotely via the cloud, providing a lot of flexibility and minimising the need for onsite intervention and maximising uptime and efficiency.

Meanwhile, each charger is equipped with a high accuracy revenue grade energy meter that can be integrated with smart building energy management systems, allowing advanced load management features. This enables home and business owners to adjust the power of assets as needed to maximise charging power and cost efficiency.

Further benefits of the Terra AC wallbox include:

High-value quality

Broad range of connectivity options including Wifi, Bluetooth and Ethernet and even 4G.

Space saving design enables seamless installation on a wall or pedestal, which can accommodate two chargers back-to-back

With multiple connectors available, Terra AC wallbox is compatible with the majority of EVs

Dustproof and water resistant in harsh weather conditions enhancing uptime and product lifetime

Future proof flexibility

Future-ready with simple software updated via the user App

Simplified authentication via either RFID or the App provides flexibility for public-use case applications

Integrates seamlessly with ABB’s complementary building automation solutions

Safety and protection

Evaluated and tested by independent third party to meet the highest standards

Current limiting protection allows maximum charging power without nuisance tripping

Integrated ground fault and overvoltage protection protects both user and car

ABB has plenty of credentials in the EV space, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways.

ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 13,000 ABB DC fast chargers across over 80 countries.

Since January 2018, ABB has been title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – the world’s only global all-electric motor-racing series. The championship showcases cutting-edge developments in a competitive environment, helping to drive progress in e-mobility technology.

More information at ABB.