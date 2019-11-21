Acer target creative professionals with the launch of their ConceptD range in Australia

Acer have announced they’re bringing their ConceptD range of products to Australia. The new range of products (desktops, notebooks, and monitors) are firmly aimed at creators, including graphic designers, engineers, filmmakers, architects and developers.

The ConceptD range focuses on high-performance devices that are optimised for the creative industries, giving users the colour accuracy, high performance, memory space and refresh rates they need to embrace the creative process and build remarkable things. They are also equipped with efficient thermal solutions to minimise noise, and have a clean, timeless design that is practical and ergonomic.

“Bringing ConceptD to Australia is an exciting milestone for Acer as it marks a new chapter in the solutions we deliver to the local market. While Acer continues to innovate and have a strong presence across gaming, education, commercial and thin-and-light categories, we saw a clear opportunity to expand our offering with a range tailor-made for creators and their unique needs. The creative industries are integral to the economy, having contributed $111.7 billion to Australia in 2016-17 according to the Bureau of Communications and Arts Research (BCAR). As ConceptD devices are equipped with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, they are designed to enable creators to bring their ideas to life more effectively and further drive these outcomes.” Darren Simmons, Managing Director, Oceania, Acer.

Professional design work requires professional tools, and the ConceptD laptops and monitors feature a pixel-packed 4K UHD display backed up by several colour technologies.

They also feature integrated colour correction and has demonstrated superior fidelity in reproducing the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) Colours. With a 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut, colours will be brighter and more accurate due to extending the colour range of cyan-green hues. The Adobe RGB gamut covers a wider range of colours than an sRGB gamut. The ConceptD range of products has been tested and calibrated to achieve a low Delta E average of <1 to <2 to reproduce true-to-life colour accuracy.

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, the ConceptD devices are bringing real-time ray tracing and AI to the applications creators use for designing digital assets. Breakthrough GPU technologies combined with the new NVIDIA RTX architecture allow creators to work at the speed of their imagination—creating and refining realistic and immersive experiences much faster than with CPUs.

The ConceptD range now available in Australia includes the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 notebooks, Concept CP3 and Concept CP7 monitors and the ConceptD 500 desktop

ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9: Notebooks enabling mobile design

For creators, colour accuracy and device performance are critical for design and production, and the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 don’t disappoint. Both devices are equipped with PANTONE Validated 4K UHD Display with 100% Adobe® RGB and boast a fan noise of less than 40db, allowing users to work in peace and make sure they don’t disturb others even in the quietest spaces.

Delivering ultimate creative power, the ConceptD 9 is the ideal laptop for demanding 3D work. Its heavyweight processors take care of business, while the 4K UHD display brings professional precision with its 100% Adobe RGB gamut and Pantone Validated colour fidelity.

The groundbreaking Ezel Hinge gives this device unique flexibility to create and collaborate. Adjustable screen to fit creator sketch or production requirement and coupled with Wacom EMR pen with unsurpassed usability and fast, accurate control with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It allows creators to conceptualise, produce artwork and sketch on the go.

Create with improved speed and efficiency with the slim, ultra-modern ConceptD 7 laptop. Designed for 2D and 3D creators in mind, it allows edition and rendering in 2D or 3D is smoother with its impressive lineup of powerful tech, while the 4K UHD display brings professional precision with its 100% Adobe RGB gamut, PANTONE Validated colour fidelity, and colour accuracy of Delta E <2.

ConceptD Monitors: going beyond the mainstream

With the right monitor, creators can visualise their imagination and bring detailed concepts and content to life. The ConceptD CP3 series monitor targets professional users with a 27-inch IPS display with 4K UHD resolution and is NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with HDR400. It allows users to display complex 3D content and has a 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, ideal for high-level editing in video and film.

TheConceptD CP7 series monitor also has a 4K Ultra HD resolution backed up by colour technologies to ensure vivid, true to life colour reproduction, a 90% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and 144Hz refresh rate. It additionally supports NVIDIA G-Sync with HDR1000 for unparalleled colour and image detail.

ConceptD 500: the ideal desktop for creatives

Designed to fit into any modern studio, the attractive and stylish ConceptD 500 gives users the choice of an 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, or 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K processor. The ConceptD 500 i7 has a NVIDIA® Quadro P4000 with 8GB and the ConceptD 500 i9 has a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 with 8GB, which delivers reliable computing performance for complex creative projects and helps users across all industries work smoother and faster.

Both models have a round cornered white minimalist design with a wood effect top and triangular front panel, as well as an impressive expandable workstation that is designed to grow with ever-changing workload requirements.

Pricing and Availability

The ConceptD range is currently available on the Acer online store here, and expected to be available in major Australian retailers from Q1 2020. Pricing details are as follows: