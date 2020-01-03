AirBnB’s Open Homes programme helps displaced bushfire victims find free accommodation

Airbnb’s Open Homes programme offers free, temporary housing to those who need it.

Right now, Australia’s burning with a large number of out of control bushfires. There are 6 evacuation orders in the state of Victoria alone, covering thousands of people across dozens of towns.

The residents of these towns need somewhere to go and while there are a number of emergency centres set up, these are pretty raw forms of accommodation (often army-style beds).

Thankfully there are generous people who open their hearts and their homes to families displaced by the bushfires.

If you’ve been displaced or are helping with relief efforts, you can book free accommodation between 2 January 2020 and 16 January 2020.

You can find emergency housing by visiting airbnb.com.au/openhomes/ and if you’re looking to help out, you can do so here.

Below is the current Vic Emergency map of Victoria which shows the scale of the fire emergency. Much of the North East, East and Sout East of the state are impacted. That zone stretches for hundreds of kilometres.