Amazon’s new Wi-Fi 7 eero routers now available for Aussie Homes

Amazon has just upped the ante for home networking in Australia, launching its latest eero 7 and eero Pro 7 routers. These new devices bring the power of Wi-Fi 7 to Aussie consumers, promising blazing-fast multi-gigabit speeds at more accessible price points.

Whether you’re after affordability or top-tier performance, eero’s expanded lineup looks set to cater to every connected home.

Under the hood, both the eero 7 and eero Pro 7 are packed with eero’s advanced networking technologies, including TrueMesh, TrueRoam, and TrueChannel. Combined with the cutting-edge capabilities of Wi-Fi 7, these routers aim to deliver significant improvements in Wi-Fi performance, reliability, and lower latency.

This should translate to smoother streaming, faster downloads, and a more responsive online experience, even as our home networks become increasingly crowded.

“We are excited to bring advanced performance to Aussie homes through our expanded eero range. Whether customers prioritise affordability or premium features, our lineup meets every household’s needs – from powering home offices and streaming across multiple devices to staying connected with family overseas.



As connectivity becomes increasingly essential for Aussie consumers, the new eero 7 and eero Pro 7 help simplify everyday life by delivering reliable connections in our complex digital world.” said Jacqueline Lipman, APAC Managing Director, eero.

eero 7: Wi-Fi 7 Performance Without Breaking the Bank

The eero 7 is designed for everyday internet users who want to step up to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard without a hefty price tag. This dual-band router supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, delivering wireless speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps. For wired connections, it features two 2.5 GbE ports, capable of speeds up to 2.3 Gbps.

With a compact design, it means it can easily blend into any home environment.

A single eero 7 unit provides coverage for areas up to 190 square metres, making it a great starting point for apartments or smaller homes. For larger spaces, a three-pack can cover up to 560 square metres. And as with all eero devices, you can easily expand your network by adding more units as needed.

eero Pro 7: Unleashing Next-Level Speed and Reliability

For those with more demanding internet needs, the eero Pro 7 steps up with premium performance. This tri-band system supports 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the faster 6 GHz bands, offering increased wireless spectrum to handle more devices and reduce network congestion, especially in areas with many neighbouring Wi-Fi networks.

The eero Pro 7 boasts impressive wireless speeds of up to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds reaching 4.7 Gbps through its two 5 GbE ports – perfect for multi-gigabit internet plans and heavy data users.

The eero Pro 7 also features a clever fan-less design for silent operation and to minimise dust build-up. Similar to the eero 7, a single unit covers up to 190 square metres but can support up to 200 connected devices, while a three-pack extends coverage to 560 square metres and can handle over 600 devices.

Key Features and Benefits

Effortless Setup and Management

The eero app makes setting up your new router a breeze, taking just minutes. Managing your network is equally simple, allowing you to pause the internet, share Wi-Fi details with guests, and more. The app continues to receive updates, including a recent redesign for improved navigation.

eero’s Exclusive Technologies

eero’s patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes data through the fastest path in your network. TrueRoam seamlessly connects your devices to the best available eero as you move around your home. TrueChannel automatically optimises the wireless channel for each device, enhancing network stability in the background.

Robust Security

Every eero device comes equipped with strong encryption and security protocols, including WPA3, the latest standard in Wi-Fi security. Automatic over-the-air updates ensure your system always has the latest security patches and feature enhancements.

Broad Compatibility

The new Wi-Fi 7 eero range is fully backward compatible with all previous eero generations. This makes it easy to expand your existing network or upgrade by simply swapping out your modem-connected eero with a new eero 7 or Pro 7, guided by the eero app.

Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi 7

Both eero 7 and Pro 7 leverage the advancements of Wi-Fi 7, offering increased throughput, greater capacity, and reduced latency. Features like Multi-Link Operation allow devices to connect across different bands simultaneously, while Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access enables more devices to communicate at the same time. 4K-QAM further enhances data transmission efficiency.

Smart Home Hub Integration

The eero 7 and Pro 7 act as central hubs for your smart home devices, supporting Matter, Thread, and Zigbee. They enable Matter device setup with Alexa, function as Thread Border Routers, and include a built-in Zigbee hub for connecting compatible Alexa-enabled devices.

Optional eero Plus Subscription

For an additional A$159.99 per year or A$15.99 per month, eero Plus subscribers gain access to advanced online security features, parental controls, eero Internet Backup, and premium security apps like 1Password, Malwarebytes, and Guardian VPN.

Dedicated Customer Support and Warranty

eero offers free expert Wi-Fi troubleshooting support via phone or email seven days a week. Adding to the peace of mind, the new eero Wi-Fi 7 routers come with an industry-leading three-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability in Australia

The eero 7 device is available now for AU$299.99 (one-pack) and AU$649.99 (three pack) through Amazon.com.au, and leading retailers including JB HiFi and Officeworks.

The eero Pro 7 device is available now for AU$529.99 (one-pack) and AU$1,199.99 (three pack) through Amazon.com.au, leading retailers including JB HiFi and Officeworks.

The eero Plus subscription service is available for AU$159.99/year or AU$15.99/month.

For more information, head to https://eero.com/