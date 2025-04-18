Android 16 Beta 4 drops, the final stop before launch

Google has just rolled out Android 16 Beta 4, what is expected to be the final scheduled update before the official release. Android developers are now being asked to ensure their apps and games are fully compatible.

This version achieves Platform Stability, meaning the developer APIs and all behaviours affecting apps are now final. Developers can confidently publish apps targeting Android 16 to the Google Play Store, using this build for final testing and optimisation.

The good news for those keen to experience Android 16 is that the latest Android 16 Beta isn’t just for Google Pixel devices anymore. Beta 4 is now available on a range of handsets, tablets, and foldables from partners like Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, vivo, and Xiaomi.

This wider device availability allows developers to test their applications across a more diverse set of hardware before the public release. If you develop SDKs, libraries, tools, or game engines, getting updates out now is critical to unblock your developer customers.

Testing can be done with a hardware device or emulator running Beta 4 and to run through tests. Developers are encouraged to pay close attention to the documented behaviour changes, as Android updates often include privacy, security, and UX improvements that might impact your app, even if the app hasn’t been updated to target the new APIs available in Android 16.

Key Changes

JobScheduler

Quotas are enforced more strictly, potentially impacting jobs even when the app is in the foreground or active standby bucket. setImportantWhileForeground is now a no-op.

Broadcasts

Ordered broadcasts using priorities will now only function reliably within the same app process.

ART

Apps using reflection, JNI, or other methods to access Android internals face a higher risk of breaking and should be tested thoroughly.

Intents

Android 16 includes stronger security against Intent redirection attacks, requiring testing of Intent handling.

16KB Page Size

While a compatibility flag exists for apps not ready for 16KB page sizes, migrating is recommended for optimal performance.

Accessibility

The announceForAccessibility method is deprecated; developers should use recommended alternatives and test with the new outline text feature.

Bluetooth Changes to how Bluetooth bond loss is handled will impact the re-pairing process.

[Image Placeholder: Screenshot illustrating a key behaviour change or testing screen]

Changes Impacting Apps Targeting Android 16:

User Experience The opt-out for edge-to-edge display is removed, migration or opt-out for predictive back gestures is required, and elegant font APIs are disabled.

Core Functionality Optimisations have been made to fixed-rate work scheduling via JobScheduler.

Large Screen Devices App restrictions related to orientation, resizability, and aspect ratio will be ignored, requiring layouts to adapt to various screens.

Health and Fitness Changes have been implemented for health and fitness permissions handling.

Interestingly, Google plans two Android API releases in 2025. This current Q2 major release contains the behaviour changes, while a second, minor API release is planned for Q4, focusing on features, optimisations, and fixes without intentionally breaking app compatibility.

Quarterly Android updates (Q1, Q3) will continue as usual for quality improvements. Google Play’s target API level requirements remain an annual update tied to the major API level release.

Personally I had the choice of enrolling either my Pixel 9 Pro XL or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and at least to begin with, I’m updating the Fold, as I’m particularly interested in changes to support for apps that span to the extended display.

For more information, head to the Android 16 developer site