Well, let’s be honest, I knew I needed a power bank, I could just never find one that charged quickly and held enough charge. Because there are power banks… and then there’s the Anker High-Power Multi-Device Laptop Power Bank.

This thing is chonky in the best possible way. It’s solid, weighty, and absolutely packed with power. With 165W output, it doesn’t just top up devices; it obliterates low-battery panic. Phones, laptops, handheld consoles, headphones, you name it, this thing feeds it. Anker recently sent me this power bank to review, and it blew me away. So here’s what you need to know if you’re like me, and always running out of phone battery.

Anker Laptop Power Bank’s beautiful design

One of my favourite design details is the retractable USB-C cable. It tucks away neatly, snaps into place with a tiny magnet, and just feels thoughtful in a way most power banks don’t. Add the genius cable/carry-loop on the side and you’ve got a device that’s functional and genuinely delightful to use. The little information screen is another win. It tells you exactly what’s happening at a glance, and I love that.

It’s sleek, it’s beautiful, and the LED screen is slick. (Photo: TechAU)

There’s information such as how much power is left in your power bank, which, if we’re serious, is a must-have these days. However, the Anker Power Bank adds other useful information that you don’t usually see on other power banks: battery health, battery temperature, cycle counts, output, and time to full charge the power bank when it’s plugged. Even the standard battery percentage you see on other devices has been given a lift, with a little smiley face that shows up when your power bank is in the green.

The carry case is good, though if I’m honest, I prefer some of Anker’s other glove-style cases where the charger slots in tightly. Still, it does the job, and it can stay in the case whilst in use too.

Out of the box, you receive the device, and carry case. (Photo: TechAU)

A conference-day lifesaver

While I was at a conference recently, I was writing notes, snapping photos, posting to Instagram, and jumping between the event app and my browser. My phone battery did not survive that chaos. By morning tea, I was sitting at under 20% and already rationing screen time. I had no idea how I was supposed to keep capturing everything.

Enter: the chonky hero in my backpack. I remember I had the Anker Laptop Power Bank and I had fully charged it the night before.

I plugged my phone in, kept working, and by the time the next session wrapped up, my phone was fully charged. As a bonus, the power bank had only dropped by about 20%. I even spotted another speaker using the exact same one (in black, very sleek). Clearly, I wasn’t the only one who came prepared, and I still had plenty of charge in the power bank for another round of charging in the afternoon.

The device has two built-in power cords so you never need to remember multiple items. (Photo: TechAU)

Pokémon GO field test

Of course, the real test was Pokémon GO (PoGO). Last weekend was the Pokémon GO: Wild Area event, and I was super keen to play. You’ll rarely find people playing PoGO without a cord attached to their phone and a power bank somewhere on my person. I often go without because—as I discovered from my power bank running out constantly—others had multiple power banks, and I didn’t want to carry them around. Plus, I forgot to charge them. But this time, I had the Anker Laptop Power Bank and I was excited. Around an hour into the event, I was sitting at about 12% when I plugged in during lunch, and it powered my phone all the way to full while only dropping to 81% on the power bank itself. Wild.

Then someone in our group—a first-time Pokémon GO player—hit that dreaded low-battery notification. She had a Lightning port, but it didn’t matter. She plugged straight in with a spare cable and was happily catching Pokémon as we walked.

A little later, I noticed another member of our group casually holding my power bank by the carry loop with her wrist, while charging her phone with the retractable cord, at the same time the newbie was still plugged into the other port. Two phones charging, both players happy, and I’m pretty sure I gained “raid-day MVP” status.

One of the cords acts as a loop, so it can be easily hung around your wrist. Here, two players are simultaneously charging via the Anker Laptop Power Bank. (Photo: TechAU)

Both phones ended up fully charged, and the power bank still had 42% left; after charging three phones and only starting around 85%. There was even enough juice to get me through the entire flight home with power to spare. Oh, and did I mention it’s specifically rated for airplane travel.

Grab the Anker Laptop Power Bank now

So, if you’re like me: constantly using your phone, and dislike having multiple power banks, grab the Anker Laptop Power Bank now. It’s one of the best power banks on the market. With a whopping 25,000 mAh capacity, and up to 165 W total output, it can power up a laptop and a few other devices at once without breaking a sweat.

This is an absolute beast! No matter what device you’re carrying, you’ll always have power with Anker Laptop Power Banks three USB-C Ports, and a USB-A port. You can literally charge four devices at once.

There’s a USB-A out and an additional USB-C port that acts as both in/out. The button on the side cycles through the different information displays on the front LED screen. (Photo: TechAU)

I love this smart, beautiful, sleek, power bank that helps me get through work and play. You’ll feel safe knowing the power bank has ActiveShield 2.0 for constantly monitoring temperature, making for safe, high-speed charging.

For anyone who wants ultra-powerful, multi-device charging—whether you’re at a conference typing notes or out catching Pokémon—this thing is a seriously solid companion.

You can get the power bank for $199.95 AUD, which might seem a bit pricey, but it’s totally worth every dollar. Just be ready for its chonkiness too (weighing in around 595 grams), but honestly, with that much power under the hood, and its multi-charging ability, it’s more than worth it.