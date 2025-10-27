Something big is happening in the world of Pokémon GO, and you won’t need a plane ticket to join the fun. Following the success of its first-ever Wild Area event, Niantic is bringing the experience back, this time to Nagasaki, Japan, from November 7 to 9; it’s an already sold-out event!

The real excitement for most of us kicks off the following weekend (Nov 15-16), when the adventure goes global.

Dark- and Fairy-type Pokémon Take the Spotlight

If you’re a fan of the mystical and mischievous, this event is tailor-made for you. The Wild Area: Global event centres on Dark- and Fairy-type Pokémon, appearing in two themed rotating hours. Keep your eyes peeled for the global debut of Shiny Impidimp and Shiny Hatenna, both making their sparkling first appearances in Pokémon GO.

And the star of the show? Grimmsnarl. Trainers can finally add this fan-favourite Dark- and Fairy-type to their team by catching Impidimp in the wild or from 5 km eggs, then evolving it all the way through Morgrem to Grimmsnarl.

Shadow Raids, Mighty Pokémon, and More

Team GO Rocket is stirring up trouble once again. This time, they’re bringing some serious firepower. During the event, Trainers can take on Shadow Raids featuring Shadow Darkrai (its first appearance in Pokémon GO!) and Shadow Cresselia. If luck’s on your side, you might even encounter their Shiny versions.

Shadow Darkrai is making its Pokémon GO debut. (Image: Supplied)

For those who love a challenge, Mighty Pokémon are also coming back. These special Pokémon are stronger than usual, with higher Attack, Defense, and HP stats, and are more likely to be XL or XXL. The selection will vary each day, so there’s always something new to chase.

Choose Your Path: Dark or Fairy

As part of the event’s Themed Special Research, Trainers can pick between Dark- or Fairy-type paths, unlocking exclusive rewards and earning one of two in-game medals. Whether you prefer your Pokémon spooky or sparkly, you’ll be rewarded for diving into the theme.

And don’t forget the special event bonuses. All Trainers will receive up to three free Raid Passes per day and an increased Max Particle collection limit. If you pick up a GO Wild Area: Global ticket for $17.99 AUD, you’ll get even more perks with up to six free Raid Passes, a boosted Max Particle collection limit, and additional event bonuses.

How to Join the Fun

Getting involved is easy:

Open Pokémon GO and head to the in-game shop. Look for the GO Wild Area: Global event ticket. Purchase your ticket (or redeem a code if you’ve been lucky enough to snag one). Get ready to play wherever you are on November 15–16!

You can also purchase the GO Wild Area: Global event ticket on the Pokémon GO Web Store.

Trainers who purchase their ticket via the Pokémon GO Web Store will receive this Flower Crown avatar item. (Image: Supplied)

Whether you’re exploring your neighbourhood, meeting up with local Trainers, or tackling raids from your favourite park, this global event is designed to bring the magic of Pokémon GO’s Wild Area to everyone no matter where you are.

A Celebration of Adventure and Community

Pokémon GO has always been about exploration, connection, and discovery. The Wild Area: Global event perfectly captures that spirit. From battling Team GO Rocket to chasing new Shinies, this is your chance to be part of a worldwide adventure.

So grab your Poké Balls, gather your friends, and get ready to step into the Wild Area. Who knows what you’ll discover along the way.